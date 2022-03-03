Voters sounded off on town meeting day and now Cambridge and Wolcott will allow retail cannabis, but Eden will not.
In a 348-248 vote, Cambridge voters approved allowing cannabis retailers to operate within the town under Act 164. While the town selectboard had initially declined to put the measure up for a vote, a petition submitted by resident Mark Schwartz forced it onto the ballot.
“I just thought it was important enough that people should vote on it and that not giving people the ability to even vote on something just seemed a little draconian,” Schwartz said prior to the vote.
Voters in Wolcott gave cannabis retailers the go-ahead by a 142-101 vote.
Eden voters turned down the idea Tuesday at the only in-person town meeting in Lamoille County, with 27 no votes cast by paper ballot and 19 voting for the measure.
General discussion centered around the small lakeside town’s lack of a local option tax so the town would derive no benefit from hosting a cannabis retailer.
The retail cannabis vote was only brought to the meeting day stage after persistent efforts of Eden resident Sam Crocker. After the Eden Selectboard declined to put the matter to a vote, Crocker had to file multiple petitions with the town after many of the initial signatures were ruled invalid.
Despite rumblings about a possible petition, retail cannabis didn’t make it onto the ballot in Stowe. Johnson voted to allow retail cannabis last year and recently established a commission to regulate licenses for pot shops.
Morristown approved retail cannabis 980-809 and to allow integrated cannabis operations by a margin of 976-805 in votes held last December.
Potential cannabis retailers in Cambridge, Johnson and Morristown can submit license applications in April and may be issued a license and open shop as early as October.
According to James Pepper, chair of the cannabis control board, the October date was set to allow time for cannabis cultivators and wholesalers to get licensed and testing facilities to begin operations.
The board has made its recommendations to the Legislature, Pepper said, and is currently waiting for lawmakers to act to ensure this timeline will be met.
Testing facilities, which require highly educated chemists to function, expensive equipment and must be in state, have the potential to become a bottleneck within the industry’s supply chain. The board’s solution is to let labs that already test cannabidiol or CBD products to also accommodate full cannabis testing.
Purveyors with established medical cannabis sales operations will be issued licenses in May, with the shops closest to Lamoille County being in Montpelier and Burlington.
