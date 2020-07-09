Rural Community Transportation took over most of Lamoille County’s bus routes this week, and eliminated fares for all of them.
The next step is to convince people to ride the bus during a pandemic.
The Route 100 Commuter, Morrisville Loop, Morrisville Shopping Shuttle, and the Route 2 commuter routes are no longer served by Green Mountain Transit, although the latter will still operate the popular Mountain Road shuttle in Stowe, which is already free.
Both organizations expect the change to be seamless, and RCT executive director Nick D’Agostino said he thinks the elimination of fees might get people to reconsider any hang-ups they have about public transportation.
“Even if it’s just a dollar, you’re going to stop and think twice, ‘Do I want to stop and pay that dollar?’” D’Agostino said. “If you have no fare at all, you might be more likely to ride.”
Rural Community Transportation, a Lyndonville-based nonprofit, serves Caledonia, Essex, Orleans and Lamoille counties. It deploys all manner of transportation — buses, wheelchair-accessible vans, taxis and volunteer drivers — to get people to and from where they want to go.
As a Medicaid transportation provider, it coordinates medical trips for Medicaid-eligible residents, elderly and disabled programs, and other organizations.
Shuttle bus routes provide rides to the general public. D’Agostino said RCT isn’t a substitute for ambulances, but is a good way to get to dentist, primary care or eye appointments, and the like.
He said it provides “demand response” to some of the most rural parts of the state — places where bus routes just don’t go.
“We can’t get into every nook and cranny (with the major routes) and make it economically feasible,” he said. “We do rely heavily on our volunteer drivers.”
Every year, towns in each county chip in at town meeting to the organization — in Lamoille County, for instance, Morristown contributed $5,200 this year, while Belvidere contributed $250.
Morristown is something of a hub for routes, with trips to Hardwick and Waterbury — stopping in Stowe — and with one that makes loops around town. From Waterbury, a rider can hop on a Green Mountain transit line either north to Burlington or south to Montpelier. From Hardwick, one can ride along Route 14 to Montpelier and catch the Route 2 commuter to St. Johnsbury.
D’Agostino said the two transportation outfits collaborate well with their schedules. And RCT has begun an overhaul of its website to make it more user-friendly. Routes are also featured on the Transit smartphone app, along with many other Vermont public transportation companies and organizations.
“The routes are planned so there is time to stitch together routes,” he said.
COVID-19 and ridership
Even before the pandemic, making it easy for people to take the bus was a big goal for Rural Community Transportation, whether through more user-friendly technology, wallet-friendly fare-free rides, or just plain friendly drivers.
Every bus has a bike rack for people who want to get partway somewhere and pedal the rest.
Ridership took a hit in the early parts of the pandemic — D’Agostino said the organization suspended service through April, and into early May on some routes, although the Route 2 commuter kept going.
Now, the challenge is getting people to trust riding public transportation again.
“It’s always a challenge to get people out of their cars, especially in Vermont,” he said. “There’s a baked-in fear of ‘what’s behind the windows of the bus?’”
To maintain social distancing, buses have seats flipped up or cordoned off, drivers have to wear masks and passengers are urged to.
“It’s all about keeping the buses clean, keeping them safe and keeping them on time,” he said.
