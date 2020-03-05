Despite hefty tax increases, voters in the Lamoille North school district came out in force to approve both a $13.6 million middle and high school budget and a $12 million elementary school budget.
Belvidere, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson and Waterville all vote on the elementary budget; they approved it by nearly 200 votes, 1,008-815.
Cambridge residents join voters from the other towns in voting on the middle and high school budget; that budget passed with flying colors, 1,814-948.
Cambridge voters also passed their own elementary school budget, 662-293. And, voters across the district overwhelmingly approved a $3.2 million budget for the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center, 2,090-654.
The total combined budget for Lamoille North is nearly $25.6 million, about $1.25 million more than current spending. That $25.6 million was presented to voters as two separate budgets in part because Cambridge has its own elementary school and budget, but still sends students to Lamoille Union Middle and High schools.
The budgets are projected to raise property taxes in five of the six towns in Lamoille North; Johnson takes the hardest hit, with a 14-cent increase per $100 of property value; Belvi-dere’s increase is smallest, just over 1 cent. Only one town, Waterville, expects a tax-rate decrease of 8 cents.
The 1,823 votes on the elementary budget are just under 30 percent of the 6,135 registered voters in Belvidere, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson and Waterville. The 2,762 votes on the middle and high school budget are 29 percent of the 9,454 total voters in those five towns, plus Cambridge.
Turnout numbers for each town are not available, because all the district ballots are commingled for counting.