Spending is going up in Orleans County’s southernmost towns.
The town of Greensboro has balanced its spending increase for the coming fiscal year as Craftsbury inches closer to a million-dollar budget. Greensboro, the larger of the two towns budget-wise, saw a nearly 7 percent increase in its projected budget, up from $1.9 million to $2.1 million for 2024.
The municipal side of the budget, up to just over $1.17 million from $1.16 million, rose less than a percent, as officials tried to manage administrative costs.
Despite the increased cost of assessor services — up 22 percent from last year — Greensboro is saving costs around property expenses and policing, down 24 percent and 12 percent, respectively.
The cost of the fire department jumped 69 percent, from $6,500 to $11,000, due to increases in the cost of dispatch services and new equipment. The cost of maintaining Greensboro’s cemeteries will cost nearly $26,000, with money being put toward costlier maintenance and other projects.
Most of the service organizations that receive appropriations are being level funded with some major exceptions. The Greensboro Nursing Home is getting an 8 percent bump to $24,000 and Hardwick Rescue Squad, which serves Greensboro, is getting a 6 percent bump to $22,300.
These two services are the biggest appropriations.
The service organization appropriations will be approved or voted down as a bundle at the Greensboro town meeting. A set of special expenses — including the $40,000 for the Greensboro Free Library, a third more than it cost last year — will be subject to a separate vote.
Greensboro voters will also be asked to approve or deny $750 for Salvation Farms, the sustainability in agriculture nonprofit, and $500 for Craftsbury Saplings, the child care nonprofit that also serves Greensboro residents.
While municipal expenses account for the bulk of Greensboro’s budget, it’s highway expenses that are driving the overall budget up. A 15 percent bump, from a little over $810,000 to just over $930,000, driven by supply chain problems and inflationary pressures.
Salt, gravel and culvert construction are all up by double digit percentage points, leading to a nearly 8 percent rise in the cost of highway materials. Fuel has the cost of the town garage rising nearly 13 percent and other costs are bringing up operation and maintenance costs by nearly 19 percent.
Despite a 20 percent jump in the cost of health insurance, general employee costs are down, leading to only a minor increase.
Along with a slew of town officers, with candidates to be announced and voted upon from the floor, Greensboro voters will also be asked to approve the tax exemption of the ballfield, and whether to allow the Greensboro Selectboard to approve zoning bylaw changes suggested by the planning commission or be required to have each change put up for a vote at town meeting day.
Greensboro’s town meeting will take place at the Highland Center for the Arts on Tuesday, March 7 at 9 a.m.
Craftsbury
Craftsbury’s budget is set to rise 13 percent in 2023, from just over $865,000 last year to more than $978,000 this year.
Craftsbury has managed to slightly shrink its town office budget, which at just over $170,000 accounts for about 17 percent of the town’s overall spending.
The highway budget is the same story being repeated across Vermont. Unavoidable increases in the expense of fuels, gravel, sand and other materials are making road maintenance a costlier endeavor. The cost of blacktop alone has doubled for the town, from $60,000 last year to $120,000 this year.
Overall, the cost of the town’s road department will rise 17 percent, from over $690,000 last year to $808,600 this year.
Along with its regular budget, Craftsbury voters will be asked to approve a five-year, $275,000 loan to cover the cost of a new grader and a total of $75,000 for the Craftsbury Fire Department to cover costs and pay stipends to volunteers.
Voters will also be asked to approve more than $19,000 for town committees, including $7,000 for the conservation fund, and over $49,000 for local service organizations, including $19,000 for the Hardwick Rescue Squad, $6,000 for Craftsbury Saplings and $4,200 for Orleans Essex V.N.A. and Hospice.
Separately, voters will be asked to approve $12,000 for Craftsbury Community Care Center, $46,000 to fund the Craftsbury Public Library and $10,000 for cemetery upkeep. They’ll also choose whether to exempt the Masonic hall from taxation.
While Craftsbury voters will elect candidates and from the floor this year, they’ll also be asked to decide whether to conduct future elections by Australian ballot.
The Craftsbury town meeting will take place at Craftsbury Academy Gymnasium on Tuesday, March 7 at 9 a.m.
