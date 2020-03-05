Everything on Belvidere’s town meeting agenda was approved, except one: a proposal to set up a reserve fund and allocating money to it.
That proposal was tabled indefinitely when a small error was discovered in the wording of the article.
The main item of business was the $365,847 municipal budget, with $179,080 of that coming from property taxes. The budget passed easily, along with several requests to establish reserve funds for future expenses and allocate money to them.
“There were five articles asking voters to approve moving money into new reserve funds, and they all passed,” except the one where the technicality was noticed, Town Clerk Cathy Mander-Adams said.
A $6,000 request to buy and install a storage container at the town gravel pit, and to run electricity to it, also passed.
In a race for the select board, incumbent Earl Domina Jr. beat Frank Machia 31-14 in a paper-ballot vote. The 45 votes cast in that race were the most of any floor vote on Tuesday, representing 20 percent of the registered voters in town.
In other elections, Stephanie Sweet won a two-year term on the Lamoille North school board. Sweet was appointed to fill a vacancy on that board last year.
Mary Hysick was re-elected as town moderator for next year, and Cathy Mander-Adams was re-elected as both town clerk and treasurer.
“I thank the voters very much,” Mander-Adams said. She was also re-elected as Belvidere’s representative on the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District board of directors.
Stacey Chase was re-elected as a lister, Deb Baker re-elected as an auditor and Randy Katon re-elected as road commissioner.