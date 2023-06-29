The Bryan Memorial Art Gallery sits in a building on Jeffersonville’s Main Street that looks like a quaint country library. Blink on your way through town and you might miss it.
But if you enjoy a stroll through an art gallery, this one offers an eclectic mix, so try to make it one you don’t miss.
While the outside may be unassuming, the interior reveals itself as a well-designed modern gallery. It’s clean and spacious and features a large sculpture directly in the middle of the first room.
Paintings large and small line the walls and you’re sure to receive a warm greeting from gallery manager Garrison French. The artwork here is for sale, but French is far more interested in engaging you with the art rather than selling.
The space is far larger than the façade indicates and is made up of three large rooms. The first, main gallery currently features a unique window into the creation process for the contributing artists. Dubbed, “The Creative Process,” the show features pieces of art coupled with sketches, photos, and color or shape studies that served as inspiration or starting points for the final work.
The exhibit contains a wide diversity of work in style, form and content. A few pieces are so realistic you might be compelled to get right up close to confirm that they are, in fact, paintings. Others venture into abstract and impressionism, while others merely suggest their subject matter like a vaguely cubist landscape. Some canvasses offer scenes that resemble a softer version of reality, like a scene you remember from a dream. The works generally lean on landscape and nature, not surprising as this is the hallmark of the gallery.
There is something wonderful about abstracted nature. A mountain scene reminiscent of the Rococo style with soft wispy brushstrokes works brilliantly, as does a field of flowers with bright colors and seemingly erratic lines of stems and grass, yet not erratic at all when you look closely. You’ll see a number of different interpretations of nature’s majesty, all evocative and beautiful in their own way.
The exhibit offers a prolific number of local artists. Much of the art is made by Vermonters, though there are a number of pieces from regional and international artists. Of course, it’s great to see the work of Lamoille County artists like Eric Tobin and Sabine Likhite widely featured.
The latter, a longtime art teacher at Lamoille Union High and Middle School, has an incredible sculpture featured right in the front of the main room. Hundreds of dark feathers dangle from a large, curved mesh wire frame suspended from hemp ropes and a wood and steel block attached to the ceiling. It’s both hard and soft, merging a rustic version of the built world with the light, delicacy of nature and life.
The middle room of the galley is much smaller and features a selection of work called “Nature’s Resilience.” The works are just as diverse in style, but more focused on a singular, albeit broad subject matter. Floods, fire, the plight of plants and animals to survive and the cohabitation of humanity and nature all play a role. But don’t mistake this for a statement about climate change, because it’s not. It is a collection of pieces along a similar theme.
The final room, the “Legacy Collection,” is the most popular works showcased in the gallery from the last year. Expect more of the same, plenty of bucolic scenes and excellent craftsmanship — a great showcase of what this gallery does well.
I visited on a rainy day and couldn’t have been more delighted to have my imagination stirred by this surprising collection of works. There is nothing quite like bright colors and intriguing forms to flex your brain and lift you up on a gray day.
Bryan Gallery is an unassuming gem in one of Lamoille County’s fine hamlets that punches above it’s weight. It’s free and well worth the visit and daydreaming of art that could hang on your own walls, and someday may for the right price.
“The Creative Process” runs through Sept. 3 and “Nature’s Resilience” runs through July 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.