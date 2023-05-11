A man held without bail for murder has been formally charged with attempting to escape from the St. Johnsbury prison, according to Vermont State Police.
Law enforcement and Department of Corrections staff had previously said that Seth Brunell had attempted to break out of the Northeast Correctional Complex with a makeshift grappling hook and using bedsheets as rope in a failed attempt to scale a 12-foot-high fence topped by razor wire.
