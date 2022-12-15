The Vermont Community Broadband Board is asking Vermonters to check their addresses on the FCC National Broadband Map and file a challenge if the provider-reported information is incorrect.
Correcting addresses that are listed in error as served at speeds of 25/3 Mbps or greater by a wired or licensed wireless provider could mean millions of additional federal dollars to build out fiber broadband across the state.
Under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, each state will receive a minimum of $100 million to fund construction of high-speed internet access. An additional $37.1 billion is then distributed based on the number of unserved locations relative to the national total.
“The FCC map poses a challenge to Vermont’s broadband build-out,” said Christine Hallquist, the board’s executive director. “The map is missing or incorrectly lists the location of over 60,000 broadband-serviceable locations. The map also lists service availability levels far beyond what the state has found through its mapping and what we are hearing about from residents.”
States have until mid-January to challenge locations incorrectly on the new map. To file a challenge, go to the Broadband Data Collection Consumer Information section of Federal Communications Commission website and type in your address. Your home should appear on the map and list services providers claim to have available for purchase at your location. If your location is missing or inaccurately reflected on the map, you can submit a location challenge to correct it.
For assistance, call 800-622-4496. The deadline to challenge the data is Friday, Jan. 13.
