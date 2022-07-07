There’s a 150-year-old bell hidden in the Cambridge municipal building and a class of local third graders want to hear it ring.
After Molly Spillane’s class at Cambridge Elementary School learned about the belfry hidden in the tower of the building that houses the town offices and post office during lessons on local history, they banded together to write an essay to the Cambridge Selectboard asking them to free the bell from its hiding place.
“Imagine seeing a bell that hasn’t been seen in over 40 years!” the class wrote. “Picture how it would bring a smile to everyone’s face to see and hear such an important part of our town’s history.”
The class noted that the bell was currently inaccessible and called upon the board to get it “back in action.” The students also noted that, according to their research, the bell used to ring to signal important news, like the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, or commemorate special events, but now many town residents don’t even realize the bell exists.
Upon receipt of the letter, selectboard member Courtney Leitz paid Spillane’s class a visit, speaking to them about how the board operates, fielding their questions and about their letter.
“We know people would love to have something new and exciting in our town that is also historical!” the class wrote in its letter. “Please help us bring the bell back, you are the only people who can help our community do this!”
Leitz shared the students’ letter with her fellow selectboard members and found a receptive audience. Board member Larry Wyckoff pointed out that the bell would likely not leave its current location but supported the idea of making it ring again. George Putnam and Jeff Coslett both saw an opportunity to provide the community with a project to rally around.
The Cambridge students also noted the community-building possibilities of reviving the bell in their letter and floated several different fundraising ideas that could be used to pay for the effort.
“Having a strong community is important because that means we are always there to help each other,” their letter said. “Bringing this bell back will help make our community stronger because it can be used at special events.”
The board did not get into the details of what might be done to make the bell visible again or required to let it ring at its June 21 meeting, but did approve of Leitz responding to the third graders and letting them know that the board planned to explore available options and hopefully take some action.
