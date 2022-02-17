Brent LaBree II

Age: 46, born and raised in Morrisville.

Day job: GMSS, day support professional, three years, Morrisville Fire Department, 19 years.

Other boards: Past president of the Vermont State Firefighters Association, director of the Vermont State Firefighters Association Cadet Academy, board of the Lamoille County Planning Commission.

• What are the three most important issues facing Morristown?

Taxes. Making the taxpayers more aware of town information and where to find it. Mail-in ballots give more taxpayers the chance to vote. I’ve seen town meeting decrease in numbers over the past years. People are working more than one job and time is limited.

• In recent months, Morristown residents have scrutinized the town for the rapid rate of development. Is the current pace of development appropriate?

Having the rate of development as fast as we have, it’s brought housing to our community where we need to have places for people to live. The more community members, the more businesses we have come into town, the better the revenue and tax base.

• After some discussion, the selectboard has decided to continue with a town administrator form of government instead of moving to a town manager style, noting that the current model keeps the board responsible for more of the decisions in how the town operates. Do you agree with this?

I agree the selectboard should be in charge and the board voted last year to have it an administrator, instead of a town manager. Having five members to discuss issues is better than one person making all the decisions.

• In recent selectboard meetings, there has been some self-reflection on whether town government is transparent and participatory enough for everyday residents. What are your thoughts on this?

I believe that information is out on the website. Sometimes it can be hard to navigate and find what you are looking for.

• Do you think that Morristown and Morrisville should merge their governments, and do away with the village trustees structure?

It has been voted on that we keep it as known as Morristown and Morrisville within the last couple of years.