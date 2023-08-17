One of the two open seats on the Morristown Selectboard up for grabs in a special Aug. 29 election has attracted a write-in candidate.
Yvette Mason, a former board member, is challenging incumbent Chris Palermo for the remainder of a three-year term that ends next March. The term is up for re-election because Morristown voters are also being asked to determine the fate of a third budget proposal and decide whether to change to a town manager form of government.
Day job: Retired, city of Burlington, recreation coordinator and director, and Senior Center co-director
• Besides serving on Morristown boards or commissions, what life and career experience do you bring that would make you an effective selectboard member?
Mason: I am from a large local Mud City family with a master’s degree in leadership from Norwich University/Vermont College and a bachelor’s degree in English from University of Massachusetts Amherst. I had 21 successful years as a recreation coordinator and program director for Burlington. Prior to that, I worked for the Committee on Temporary Shelter, migrant education, and both Sacred Heart and Enosburg Falls middle and high schools. All my adult life, and certainly during my childhood with nine siblings, I have survived and thrived due to excellent collaboration, cooperation and mediation skills. I have always stayed within budget (often below budget) while running hundreds of programs and activities over my career. I knew that the taxpayers and donors paid my salary and spent within my means.
I spent two years serving Morristown on the Selectboard and three-plus years on planning and zoning. I am now an elected justice of the peace. I understand processes and procedures. I have inside and outside perspectives on local government. I am a previous sole homeowner (East Olive Street) and taxpayer and now rent a duplex in town.
• How do you balance the town’s infrastructure, public safety and socioeconomic needs?
Mason: We have a changing population. Demands on infrastructure and services have changed due to new development. We are not Stowe or Burlington and cannot compete with those tax bases. We need to be conservative and spend wisely and within the means of the taxpayers. It would be sensible to coordinate and share related services, equipment and expenses with other towns.
• This has been a divisive year so far in Morristown, and on the selectboard, with two members resigning with sharp parting words for those still serving. What will you do to help bring harmony to the town and the board?
Mason: I know how to listen. I possess excellent teamwork skills, including cooperation, the ability to consider all points of view, negotiation and mediation. My career in public and not-for-profit service has made those skills necessary for survival and honed those skills. I am the middle child of 10 —the voice of reason. I love this community and the people in it. I have the time, skills, energy and enthusiasm to help right this ship.
• The selectboard has maintained its salary increases for town officials in all three budgets proposed this year. Should the town re-examine its pay raise formulas? If so, what changes would you propose?
Mason: Yes. I am committed to a department-wide comprehensive study of wage structures. In addition, the current longevity plan was implemented in 2006 when CPIs were reasonably consistent. As of two years ago, considerable economic fluctuations made budgeting very difficult. We need to use a formula that is more predictable year-to-year similar to “dollar cost averaging,” to give stability to salary increases. This new calculation will protect employees and the town from extreme inflationary fluctuations.
• No matter the outcome of the Aug. 29 budget vote, the selectboard will have to move shortly into planning for next year’s budget. What are your top priorities for next year’s budget?
Mason: Maintaining the status quo is not sustainable. Reactionary decisions about any line item of a budget are problematic and affect the overall balance. By freezing new hires and backfills, we can align the hiring process with the budgetary cycle. This will give us time to restructure and evaluate the needs of our residents in 2024-2025. We must move forward in a proactive, intelligent way. We need to do it now.
