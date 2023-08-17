Selectboard hopeful

Yvette Mason

One of the two open seats on the Morristown Selectboard up for grabs in a special Aug. 29 election has attracted a write-in candidate.

Yvette Mason, a former board member, is challenging incumbent Chris Palermo for the remainder of a three-year term that ends next March. The term is up for re-election because Morristown voters are also being asked to determine the fate of a third budget proposal and decide whether to change to a town manager form of government.

