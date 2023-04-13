Chris Palermo

Chris Palermo

 Courtesy photo

The Morristown selectboard is a full-bodied board again.

Last Thursday, after two nights of closed-door interviews with a dozen candidates vying to replace longtime chairman Bob Beeman, the board appointed Chris Palermo, a Randolph Road resident and former Waterbury town official.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.