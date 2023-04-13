The Morristown selectboard is a full-bodied board again.
Last Thursday, after two nights of closed-door interviews with a dozen candidates vying to replace longtime chairman Bob Beeman, the board appointed Chris Palermo, a Randolph Road resident and former Waterbury town official.
Palermo, 67, was born and raised in Waterbury, and graduated from Harwood Union High School and the University of Vermont. He owned and operated Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury for 41 years, retiring in 2020.
“Assisting families during one of the most difficult times in their lives is an experience I will always treasure,” he said Tuesday.
He and his wife moved to town three years ago, but he said they’ve owned their property for nearly 15 years, and it’s been in his wife’s family for 175 years.
Palermo still works on special projects for the Secretary of State’s Office of Professional Regulation, including the development of the Vermont funeral director and embalmer education and apprenticeship curriculum through Community College of Vermont and Cape Cod Community College.
He’s also a lobbyist, representing the Vermont Funeral Directors Association in the Legislature. He still does some funeral service work.
Palermo served on the Waterbury selectboard for 16 years and the town planning commission for eight years, as well as the town’s zoning board of adjustment and the historical society’s board of directors.
‘Very tough decision’
Beeman resigned from the selectboard just a few days after Town Meeting Day with a full year left on his term, citing family matters but also the “volatile” politics in town over the past year. It was a particularly tense couple of months leading up to his resignation, especially when it came to defending a $10 million budget he later said he never agreed with.
Rather than hold a special election or just continue with four board members, including two newcomers — Travis Sabataso and Laura Streets — elected March 7, the board opted to appoint someone quickly to have extra set of eyes on a new budget.
A dozen people applied for the job, but only one of them, Richard Craig, had run for election on Town Meeting Day. Craig narrowly lost to Streets 868-812.
After the board appointed Palermo last week, Craig expressed his disappointment on social media.
“Laura’s and Travis’s campaigns were both based on the budget issue and transparency. In my opinion this decision is not transparent in any way,” Craig wrote. “The people of our town made their opinions clear at the ballot box. To select someone that was not interested in being on the ballot previously is disconcerting at best.”
Tuesday on the phone, Craig was still disappointed but said, as a Morristown justice of the peace, he would like to maintain a cordial relationship with the board.
Selectboard chair Judy Bickford said she could not say much about the selection process since it occurred in executive session, but said she cast the dissenting vote in the 3-1 decision to appoint Palermo. She declined to say which candidate she supported.
“What I can tell you is that we had an excellent field of candidates who came to the interviews with a wide range of experiences. The candidates were complimentary about the town and our employees. No one came in ‘with an agenda,’” Bickford said in an email Tuesday. “I was initially, for whatever reason, apprehensive about the whole process but as each candidate spoke, my apprehension diminished. I began relaxing, enjoying the process and meeting the candidates. It was a very tough decision to choose just one person for the open selectboard seat.”
Palermo’s past
Palermo this week answered questions from the News & Citizen. Answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
• Why did you decide to run?
Public service and giving back to the community have always been important to me. I have followed the many different aspects of zoning, budgets and the extraordinary offerings this community gives through recreation, the arts and schools.
When the opportunity to serve once again arose, my hope was that my years of experience as a selectboard member would be an asset to the process of helping achieve a successful outcome regarding the budget as job one. Beyond that, I hope to bring an experienced voice to the goals set out by the selectboard.
• What are your thoughts on the pace of development in town?
Morristown is experiencing extraordinary growth, both residential and commercial. The key to successfully managing growth lies in how it fits into the current town plan and how it meets the requirements of the zoning bylaws. These are the tools a municipality uses to assess the impact on infrastructure and schools and, ultimately, the success of a growing community like Morristown.
• What’s an example of a tough budget or other tough issue you had to deal with in your time on the Waterbury Selectboard, and how did you approach it?
Waterbury was a two-municipality entity with both a town and village. There were duplicate services being provided, including the fire and highway departments.
In the beginning of my tenure, the two bodies — the village trustees and town selectboard — were quite territorial over their respective departments.
Over the 16 years of my service, we were able to successfully navigate the merging of the highway departments, by showing a higher level of service to the community, while preserving jobs. We also demonstrated to taxpayers the long-term financial benefit in equipment purchases and consolidating to a single town highway maintenance facility.
Later, we began discussions to consolidate the fire departments. Both facilities were undersized for the equipment needed and in need of replacement. Again, we were able to show the economic and management benefits to a merged department with two updated facilities.
This took years of work and often tense negotiations. In the end, both departments and the people paying the bills saw the value in what we proposed and accomplished.
