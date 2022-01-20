What started off as an employee’s request to end the last three Fridays in December in casual attire at Union Bank headquarters in Morrisville led bank president and CEO David Silverman to challenge the entire staff to voluntarily pay for those casual Fridays.
“I told the team that I wanted to pose a challenge,” Silverman said. “Cancer is an evil disease that over the years has touched the lives of our teammates, as well as our families. I suggested to those who wished to participate in jeans days that they make a small donation to a local cancer charity, which the bank would match dollar.”
By the last Friday in December, Union Bank employees raised over $3,700 to support six non-profits in Vermont and New Hampshire that support individuals and families coping with cancer.
Kristy Adams Alfieri, administrative officer at Union Bank, coordinated the bank initiative.
“The donations will be made in honor of all our teammates and their families, past and present, who have been touched by cancer,” she said.
The money will be donated to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, Sullycat Foundation, Funds-For-Families, Northeast Kingdom Cancer Network, Franklin County Area Cancer Network and the Make a Wish Foundation.
