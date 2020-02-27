Here’s a look at the town meeting agendas in the three towns in northern Lamoille County — Belvidere, Eden and Waterville.
Belvidere
Town meeting begins at 10 a.m. at Belvidere Central School. All business is performed from the floor, other than votes on the school budgets and the presidential primary.
From the floor, voters will elect a town clerk and treasurer, select board members, a school board member, an auditor, road commissioner, first and second constable, collector of delinquent taxes and town agent. A two-year term on the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District board is also up for grabs.
The main money item is the municipal budget proposed by the select board. The board is proposing a total expense budget of $365,847, with $179,080 of that covered by revenue sources other than property taxes.
Voters will also be asked to set up several reserve funds and put money into them: for future purchases of municipal record books and storage equipment, $50,055; to preserve and restore old municipal records, $18,515; for townwide property reappraisals, $31,195; to cover local costs for projects involving state and federal highway grants, $60,000.
Also proposed is a town contingency reserve fund, with $272,000.
A $12,000 project would install a storage container at the town gravel pit and run electricity to it.
Eden
Town meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Eden Central School. All elections and votes are from the floor, except for all-day balloting on the school budgets and presidential primary.
Eden’s municipal budget is presented in two separate articles. The highway budget is $549,359, up 2.8 percent; the select board budget covers other town spending, and it’s $495,938, up 4.03 percent.
Town Clerk and Treasurer Candy Vear is up for re-election, as are road commissioner Ricky Morin, select board member Adam Degree, and Lamoille North school board member David Whitcomb.
Voters will also elect an auditor, first and second constable, grand juror, town agent, agent to convey real estate and cemetery commissioner.
Voters will decide whether to approve $23,000 to support local organizations, including the afterschool program, cemetery association, historical society, youth sports program, swim program and Lake Eden Association. The request is up 6.98 percent In addition, Eden is being asked to provide $12,431 to nonprofits and service agencies across the Lamoille County area, up 6.42 percent.
Also on the warning is a discussion about why the town is not funding maintenance around Lake Eden and South Pond.
Waterville
Town meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the Waterville Town Hall. All business is done from the floor in Waterville, other than voting in the presidential primary and on the school budgets.
There will be a host of local elections from the floor in Waterville on March 3; voters will elect a town clerk and treasurer to a one-year term, a select board member to a three-year term and a road commissioner to a one-year term.
Other positions to be filled include lister, first and second constable, auditor, three library trustees, a delinquent tax collector, grand juror, trustee of public money and agent to convey real estate and prosecute and defend suits.
Voters will be asked to approve $7,729 for nonprofits and service agencies across Lamoille County and a town budget of $359,051, nearly $18,000 more than approved last year but more in line with actual expenses.