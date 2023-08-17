Editor’s note: The Vermont Agency of Transportation has announced that this project has been postponed until 2024 due to supply chain issues.
Replacement of a failing culvert on routes 109 and 118 in Belvidere started last week. The culvert is about two miles south of the intersection of the state highways.
Work is expected to be done by Oct. 13, and crews will be onsite from 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Work calls for replacement of a failing 48-inch metal culvert, and installation of a new precast concrete box culvert.
During actual installation of the pre-cast culvert, traffic will be detoured one weekend for about 60 hours.
Email sbarrett@coibsinc.com, referencing the Belvidere culvert, if you would like to receive weekly project updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.