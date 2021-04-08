It’s a tumultuous time in Lamoille North school district, as it has been across Vermont and the nation, but vaccination rollouts have brought some signs of hope, even as coronavirus cases in the state and county grow.
At a March 22 Lamoille North board meeting, superintendent Cat Gallagher announced that Green Mountain Technology and Career Center hosted a vaccine clinic hosted by Walgreens drugstore for education staff.
In an interview, Gallagher claimed she was restricted by the law from revealing how many — or what percentage — of staff were vaccinated at this event, but indicated that demand for vaccines from teachers lessened after the clinic.
Gallagher said Agency of Education Communications Director Ted Fisher “called me three days before we had the clinic saying your district has been chosen to host if you would like to do so. So we did, obviously. And I don’t know that we have the same need anymore. I’m not hearing from teachers that they’re not able to schedule a vaccine.”
The inoculation of frontline educators arrived not a moment too soon. March 26 saw 221 new coronavirus cases in Vermont, a single day record in the state. Lamoille County reported 120 new cases in the last 14 days. At Gov. Phil Scott’s biweekly press conference Friday, April 2, Education Secretary Dan French said 80 percent of Vermont’s teachers have been vaccinated.
Mitigation measures
Despite the rural nature of the merged district, which includes elementary schools in Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson, Waterville and Cambridge, and Lamoille Union middle and high schools and the technical center, coronavirus cases have continued to pop up.
Contact tracing and quarantine measures, though initially criticized by the community, have proven effective. At the recent school board meeting, Gallagher noted the Vermont Department of Health has updated guidance to define an outbreak as three or more individuals.
Judging by this guidance, the school district has had just two outbreaks this school year, which were the six cases reported by the News & Citizen in November. Three students at Lamoille Union middle school and the tech center constituted outbreaks that were traced back to two separate social gatherings.
According to the health department, the district, which enrolled 1,837 students in the 2019-2020 school year, has counted 31 cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began last March.
Though the current information on the department’s website cites no cases at any Lamoille North schools in the last week, this information may not be completely up to date, as Gallagher claimed there was a case in the district just last week.
Moving entirely to remote learning for 48 hours after a positive test is discovered has helped mitigate spread and allowed time for cleaning and contact tracing, a process which Gallagher said the district now has “down to a science.”
Though Gallagher said at the board meeting that she and the district’s appointed COVID coordinator, Flo Kelly, received criticism for requiring siblings of those who tested positive to quarantine, she said the community has come around to seeing the efficacy of this policy.
“The proof is in the pudding. We’ve seen a number of close contacts end up testing positive,” Gallagher said. “They’re understanding and we have our local Morrisville Department of Health office aligning with us in that guidance.”
The state released guidelines this week allowing up to 3 feet of distance between people in schools. Gallagher said, “The 3-foot rule has already been in place for K-6, but we have some classrooms where we can’t fit any more students in them. And we’re already at a 3-foot distance. There are some that choose to stay remote and some who have chosen to homeschool. But again, it’s sort of a moving target. It’s a dynamic situation.”
Looking ahead
Gallagher said the school district continues to make headway on social justice and racial equity initiatives despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus.
At the recent board meeting, Miles Smith, an equity, diversity and inclusion coach, defined the three concepts and how they could be implemented in the district — instead of following the Golden Rule, the district should instead promote what he called the Platinum Rule: treat others how they wanted to be treated.
Smith required board members take a privilege quiz prior to the meeting and then discussed the results with them. Gallagher praised Smith and the board agreed that a Racial Justice and Curriculum Committee would meet prior to the first board meeting of the month and a Finance and Technology Committee prior to the second meeting of each month.
Gallagher also said the district received guidance for use of federal funds being allocated specifically to help school districts return to normal when the coronavirus abates.
She said the district wants to meet with state representatives before putting a plan in place, but a great deal of money would be available. Three areas of focus, she said, are academic recovery, social and emotional wellness and student engagement.
No further details on what these programs might look like are currently available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.