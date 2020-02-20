Morristown’s zoning administrator and planning director was officially admonished last fall for his role in a Twitter account that criticized homeless people.
Social media misuse has made headlines in recent months as the top two members of the Burlington Police Department were forced to resign after admitting they used fake Twitter and Facebook accounts to attack political foes.
Morristown town administrator Dan Lindley said recently that zoning administrator Todd Thomas admitted that he had operated the short-lived Twitter account Morrisville Messenger, which sent out the troublesome tweet, Oct. 7, at the same time the town was adopting a new social media policy.
The tweet read (with typos): “#IfYouBuildItTheyWillCome The new homeless shelter in Hyde Park has brought some undesirable people back to the streets of #MorrisvilleVT that the local police had not seen seen in decades.”
Lindley said he disciplined Thomas for the social media misuse by placing a formal letter of reprimand in Thomas’s personnel file.
Morristown’s economic development coordinator Tricia Follert was placed on three-day unpaid suspension after she shared the Morrisville Messenger tweet. Lindley declined to say why she was suspended and Thomas merely received a letter, saying these were personnel matters.
Back in October, Lindley said he was going to investigate the matter further. But last month, he said he was not going to continue to investigate.
“I think it would be dangerous to go back and revisit past decisions,” Lindley said.
His comments came as the resignation of Burlington Police Department chief Brandon Del Pozo — after revelations that Del Pozo had created a fake Twitter account to verbally attack a critic — brought the misuse of social media by public officials back into the spotlight.
And last week, Burlington’s deputy police chief Jan Wright resigned after admitting that the use of fake Facebook accounts that got her suspended last month was more widespread than previously disclosed.
Thomas did not respond to a request for comment this week, nor did he respond to such requests last September, after his — and perhaps other town officials’ — connection to the Morrisville Messenger account was questioned by the News & Citizen.
According to Lindley, Thomas scrubbed the account within hours of the newspaper asking town officials about it.
Thomas also later deleted his personal account.