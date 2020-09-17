Wolcott Elementary School third grader Gavin Houle said he is “very excited to be back in school!”
He said, “It’s hard to remember to keep my mask on.”
Houle also said, “It’s tricky to know if you’re six feet apart from another student.
He said that keeping his mind on school helps him from missing his friends who are not here.
Houle found it very “amusing” studying outside because you usually wouldn’t be doing that, and getting to see nature up close.
“For example,” he said, “I saw a caterpillar crawl up a friend’s lunchbox.”
Editor’s note: As told to librarian Sally Gardner.
