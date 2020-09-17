This was my last first day of elementary school – the start of sixth grade at Hyde Park Elementary School.
I was nervous like any other kid on the first day of school, but this year it seemed like the whole community was too. All the adults seemed to be talking about the reopening of schools for a month, so it felt good to actually get there and go to school. I wore my dragonfly print face mask that I sewed myself, learning from my grandmother this summer.
My mom drove me to school and when we got there, the line of cars was backed all the way to the library! As we inched closer, the teachers were along the sidewalk saying hi and welcoming students. I had not seen any of them in person for six months, so it felt really weird and I was starting to be really glad to be there. Before walking to the special entrance for my grade’s pod, I had to get my temperature taken by the school nurse and answer standard COVID questions, such as “I have not been in contact with anyone with COVID …” etc.
The whole school was quiet and excited at the same time. Entering the classroom, we had to use hand sanitizer before finding our seats. There were only nine kids in my class, which is half of last year’s number. Some of my best friends are not at school the same day I am and some are at home with full remote learning. This is when it feels hard to be here. We are all learning to tell how someone is feeling by looking at their eyes because half the face is covered by the masks. At recess we take off our masks, but we have to stay six feet apart from our friends, usually a time when we can all group together and play or talk. We can’t use the playground equipment or the balls. The teachers play music for us to listen to while we are outside.
At lunch we eat in our classrooms, which is great because it is not as noisy as the cafeteria and we can take our masks off again. We can talk to each other while we eat just as long as we are six feet apart. During the school day we reviewed how to properly wash hands and how to take off a used face mask.
Each class has one certain “special” for the month and our special this month is library. Our school librarian comes to our classroom. We don’t borrow books from the library but soon we will be able to use a website to borrow books and the librarian will get the books to us. Pick up at the end of the school day is definitely different. We walk outside as usual but there is a huge traffic jam. Most kids are getting picked up by their families so lots of cars are waiting in the pickup lane…and in the bus lane…and teachers are kind of frantic to get the kids to their cars as quickly as possible. We are all learning to be patient.
My second day of sixth grade was a fully remote learning day, which means no one goes to school and we all do work from home that was assigned. This is similar to how we were going to school when the pandemic caused schools to close in March. I like learning from home even though it’s a little bit harder because you can’t learn from the teachers right when you need to, but it’s also easier because you get a break from school. I didn’t have a lot of work to do, but I am guessing it will get more complicated soon.
The rest of the week, I am home with remote learning. I will have virtual meetings called Zoom with my class, just the kids that are the same two days as me and are in my grade. There were some technical difficulties on Zoom, that everyone had most of the time. Everyone was frozen, and it might have been because there was a lot of people in the Zoom but there was only about 10 people in the meeting. Though, I do give a lot of kudos to my flex/remote teacher because she is working in the school building, having Zoom meetings every day, with fifth and sixth grade kids about school, and helping out the fifth and sixth grade kids in the school building, while also planning curriculum.
