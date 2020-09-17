A little trepidation was to be expected as students headed back to school amid a pandemic, but for Lamoille Union junior Lindsey Bullard, anxiety was overruled by excitement.
“I feel like the school has a good handle on the situation and how to safely have us there,” Bullard said, adding she felt content and safe in the days leading up to her first day back on campus.
“I’m also excited to get back and see people I haven’t seen in awhile,” she said.
Some of the faces she saw, or partially saw with everyone required to wear masks, may have been the same, but Bullard said much of the rest of in-person learning has changed drastically.
“My first week back to school was definitely different,” she said. “It kinda feels like nothing was really the same other than being in class and seeing a couple of my friends.”
That, and the actual schoolwork kids are back to doing. Even that is different this year; high schoolers at Lamoille Union now only take the two classes for the entire day, and will continue to do so through the end of the quarter.
“We also only see the same small group of people all day, which is not the norm,” Bullard said. “It was weird not seeing people and staying in two classes the whole day.”
But, she knows in the current situation “it’s a good thing that we didn’t see a lot of people.”
“It’s just not what I’m used to while being at school,” she said. As part of that isolation of individual groups, students are only allowed in the area of the school where their classes are taking place.
“But the teachers are really nice about letting us take breaks and going outside to walk,” Bullard added, which helps break up the day.
Other, finer details of being back in school to learn are going to take some more getting used to.
“We had to wear masks unless we were eating or outside six feet apart and we had to face the same direction in class,” Bullard said. Plexiglass also now divides two students if they are sitting at the same table. If students are at individual desks they are much more spaced out than normal.
The school’s record-keeping system is also much more developed.
“We had to write down what time we went to the bathroom so if someone gets COVID they can see who else could have been in contact with that person,” Bullard said.
She rode the bus to school for her first few days, which meant she had her temperature checked before getting on board and had to answer several questions posed to her by the bus monitor before finding a seat that wasn’t too close to any other student.
“If we were fine they gave us hand sanitizer and let us get on the bus,” she said. All those extra steps to start the day meant Bullard’s bus got to Lamoille a little later than scheduled on her first day.
Even drop-off was different. The typical bus lane in front of the school is now being used as a screening area for students who drive themselves or who get dropped off in individual cars. So students like Bullard who had already been screened before getting on the bus get dropped off at a side entrance, away from that other activity.
“Once we entered there were people telling us which way to walk to get to our classes,” to avoid running into other students and mingling too much.
That emphasis of keeping kids separated from those outside their own cohort continued throughout the day until it was time to leave.
“And at the end of the day they announced when people could leave depending on if they drove themselves or got on the bus,” Bullard said.
Overall, she thinks the first few days back in school were a success.
“It seems like this way will work, we will be able to be safely separated while doing out classes,” she said. “I’m just glad we can finally start back to school after all of this time quarantined.”
Editor’s note: Andrew Martin and Lamoille Union junior Lindsey Bullard are second cousins.
