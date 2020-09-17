By the third day of the school year, Dave Pittinaro and his classmates were on the roof.
Dave, a Peoples Academy junior from Morristown, is studying Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning at Green Mountain Technical and Career Center in Hyde Park.
The class was on the roof for purely practical purposes.
OK, maybe a little monkey business, too.
“Me and my friend Brian made monkey noises at the people down below,” Dave said. “That was fun.”
But, seriously, HVAC systems are a big deal this year, what with schools having to re-evaluate their capacity to circulate air throughout the building.
Although he only had a few days under his belt — and one on the roof, where much of the HVAC systems are located — Dave thinks cranking up the ventilation to the right standards for COVID-19 mitigation will have an effect on the bottom line.
“There are not enough woodchips in Vermont to keep Lamoille (Union High School, where the tech center is located) running at 100 percent ventilation, so I don’t know what we’re going to do,” he said.
That might come up on the syllabus later in the year.
Dave got a new car last winter, a Volkswagen with the vanity plate HEAVY D, but he didn’t get his license until March.
A rite of passage, rolling up in his own set of wheels with a pretty righteous set of Vermont tags, curtailed by coronavirus.
It feels pretty good to not have to ride the bus with all of those other kids, although he does have to take his younger sister to school at PA.
It feels freeing in a constrained world.
On the roof, where they “adjust pressure gauges and turn knobs and stuff,” at least the first day up there, it’s also breezy and free. Inside, it’s a different story, especially in the bathroom.
Trips to the lavatory have to be staggered — Dave, the nascent ventilation expert, said that’s in order to allow the air to circulate following the last visitor.
It’s small things like that that act as a constant reminder the school day is different. It’s like the masks, which kids are used to wearing, but not necessarily for such extended periods of time. Some students are reluctant, whether they view masks through a political lens or simply through teenaged rebellion.
Dave said teachers keep an eye on everybody, but so far no one has broken the mask code. Grumble they might, but they still are doing it behind cloth, he says.
He marvels at how much is being trusted to that strip of fabric, and yet there’s still the bathroom to deal with.
“It’s kinda stressful, he said. “I make sure when I go to the bathroom I’m touching things with my sleeve, and not touching some things at all.”
He can get the paper towel dispenser to work using his elbow.
“We’re doing all these precautions to make sure were not getting COVID, but at the end of the day, we’re all sitting on the same toilet.”
