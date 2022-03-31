B.J. Putvain

Term: two-year seat, incumbent

Age: 46

Professional background: Subcontractor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; over 10 years of experience in emergency medical services.

Municipal experience: One year on the board of trustees Johnson village, and its current vice chair; animal control officer and health officer for the town of Johnson. Former constable for the town of Troy.

What are the main three challenges facing the village of Johnson and how would you address them?

Number one: hiring of the village manager and village foreman. In terms of the village manager position, we have posted the job on many recruiting platforms for the last six months. The demand for this position in our area has proven to be high, and unfortunately the interviews we have scheduled have fallen through. The importance of filling this position to ensure the smooth running of the village is incredibly important for taxpayers.

I take this responsibility very seriously. We currently have an interview scheduled with a promising candidate and are also exploring the option of hiring a recruiter to support our search. Since we just received notice of the foreman’s resignation at our last meeting, we will begin searching for his replacement as soon as possible.

While we search for a foreman, village residents can rest assured, the quality of service provided by the strong and knowledgeable village crew will continue.

Second, taxes and the upcoming utility rate structure study for village residents. I will continue to work diligently to research alternative options for income for the village and village projects, in lieu of raising taxes. This is an ongoing effort by our current board, and continuity of the board would only benefit village residents. Regarding the upcoming utility rate structure study, there are options we could explore that would have minimal impact on residents. This is all data that the folks conducting the study will gather, and then they will give the board the information we need to implement a fair rate increase.

Last, a potential town and village merger. As I mentioned in my re-election announcement, last year town and village voters voted to have the selectboard and trustees enter discussions regarding a possible merger. I was honored by my fellow board members to be one of the trustees elected to represent the village on the committee. It’s been a very enlightening experience learning how a possible merger can affect the town and village taxpayers, as well as village utility ratepayers. As we are in the midst of discussions, I believe that continuity on this committee moving forward will result in the most accurate and complete information for the village and town voters to make the most informed decision moving forward regarding the merger.

Why do you believe you’re the best candidate for the village of Johnson board of trustees?

I joined the trustees last year in the middle of community turmoil. I took on this responsibility because I truly care about my community and wanted to provide a new perspective on village issues. I have been able to work cooperatively and collaboratively with residents and fellow board members to solve the issues present during my first few months of serving.

We, as a board, have continued to work tirelessly to provide solutions and positive outcomes for residents. I have been a dynamic board member, and always make sure I gather the most information possible before voting on any issue. I take the responsibility of being a trustee very seriously, and understand, even more so now, how the impact of board decisions can be on the community. A vote for me is a vote for inclusive community success.