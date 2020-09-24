Attention voters — mailed ballots should be received by Oct. 1.
Those planning to vote in the Nov. 3 election by mail should sent their returns by Oct. 24, according to the Vermont Secretary of State.
Polling places will be open for in-person casting.
The Stowe Reporter and the News & Citizen will hold Zoom debates with candidates at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct 7 and 8.
Debate schedule
- Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. — Lamoille-2: Richard Bailey, Kate Donnally, Dan Noyes, Shayne Spence
- Oct. 7 at 7:45 p.m. — Lamoille-3: Lucy Rogers, Ferron Wambold
- Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. — Lamoille-1: Jo Sabel Courtney, Heidi Scheuermann
- Oct. 8 at 7:45 p.m. — Lamoille-Washington: Shannara Johnson, Tyler Machia, Avram Patt, Dave Yacovone
Each debate is slated to last about 90 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission.
Debates will be held over Zoom, with audience members viewing via a separate livestream and will be available after-the-fact via Green Mountain Access TV, the papers’ websites and social media channels.
