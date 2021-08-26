Though Bethann Pirie only took up the mantle of interim principal toward the end of the 2021 school year at Lamoille Union High School, she’s anything but new in the community.
Pirie took on the role of principal in one of the most challenging school years in living memory after the departure of former principal Brian Schaffer and after only just becoming dean of students the previous summer.
But Pirie relished the challenge, driven by a love for the Lamoille County community that she grew up in and now serves.
“It’s an incredible honor to serve the Lamoille North community,” Pirie said. “I grew up in this area, and so I have deep roots here. My experiences really do impact who I am and what I bring to the table.”
Pirie grew up with her three sisters and parents in Morrisville with a father who owned a concrete and construction business and mother who worked full time to raise her and her sisters, while also helping in the community.
After graduating from Peoples Academy, Pirie became a teacher. She credited Marc Ducharme, a longtime social studies teacher and coach at the high school who only retired last year, with inspiring and mentoring her.
Pirie completed her undergraduate studies at Northern Vermont University and obtained her master’s degree in education from Southern New Hampshire University. She and her husband and their two children now live in Hyde Park; Pirie was an elementary school teacher at Hyde Park Elementary School for eight years before her meteoric rise in the administrative ranks at the high school.
Some may have found being thrust into the spotlight a challenge, but a strong community made for a smooth transition.
“Lamoille Union is filled with incredible people who are talented and committed to our students,” Pirie said. “When I stepped into this role, it was to support all of what is already here. I had a team behind me that made it not a turbulent transition. There was a strong foundation already established.”
Pirie noted the efforts of Gregory Davis, the school’s physical education instructor, who she said just donated 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to students for the new school year, and the consistently high AP test scores students have achieved under the tutelage of the school’s social studies teachers.
She also praised Lamoille North Supervisory Union school district superintendent Catherine Gallagher for being a leader and emotionally supporting Pirie and other district staff during the trying pandemic year.
“She really helps us to remember how important self care and taking care of each other is. That’s been really important,” Pirie said. “Because there are challenges, but there are things that we can do. We can lean in on the people that we work with to meet the challenges together.”
This is Pirie’s personal philosophy as well as her educational one.
She touted a close relationship with the Lamoille Restorative Center, a non-profit that promotes community connection, healthy families and restorative justice solutions to criminality in the country, and believes in trauma-informed approaches while also focusing on academic rigor.
While the new position is demanding and being a mother to young children is a job unto itself, Pirie still finds ways to unwind. A lifelong athlete, she especially enjoys softball and was the athletic coordinator during her time at Hyde Park Elementary School. She occasionally substitutes on recreational softball teams.
The outdoors also offers Pirie solace. Aside from getting out with her family, her vegetable and flower gardens have exploded this summer.
“I’m an outdoors enthusiast,” she said. “My vegetable garden is huge this year. My flower beds are great, even though there’s not a lot of time and the weeds do seem to take over. I just enjoy the time that I can spend in those places.”
An official search and selection for a full-time principal at the high school will come later in the fall semester.
In June, Gallagher said that Pirie will certainly be considered in the search.
Pirie would like to be considered for the position, but said she hasn’t had a spare moment to look that far into the future.
“I feel like I’m doing what I’m doing now and that’s helping to lead the school. That’s where my focus is. I’ve said from the beginning that our board, our community, whoever takes this role permanently, they have to be the right fit for the community. If that’s me, you know, great. If not, I am confident that whoever fills this position will be the right person to serve our students, our families and our staff because Lamoille is special,” Pirie said.
No matter what happens, she intends to remain a part of the community she’s known her entire life.
“I love this district. It’s like family,” Pirie said. “I just went to Hyde Park for our new teacher orientation and I felt at home still. That’s how it is with all our schools, with all our administrators.”
