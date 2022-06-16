Class of 2022
- Mercedes Elizabeth Adams
- Willow Marie Albee *♪
- Kristy Marie Allen *
- Sierra Ayla Alonso-Gonyo
- Hailee Marguerite Anetsberger
- Bryce Earl Asper
- Ezra John Bartlett
- Alysa Marie Berry
- Caleb Stephen Bezio
- Meghan Shirley Bezio *N
- Allicia Josianne Bidwell
- Nicholas Michel Bidwell
- Ethan Robert Blades
- Kaiden Joseph Boissoneault
- Chloe Sophia Bolio
- Samuel Michael Patrick Bolio
- Lydia Ann Bourdeau
- Addison Drake Bowers
- Alexander Raymond Brior
- Noah Jacob Brown
- Jared Michael Bryce
- Lindsey Ann Bullard *N♪
- Noah Benjamin Burnham **N
- Ayden Joseph Burns
- Ethan William Carter
- Kaitlyn Mae Cassidy
- Logan Ronald Chapin
- Hayden Michael Cheever *N
- Cole Michael Clifton
- Renny Lise Cota
- Gaberiel Allen Cotnoir
- Holden Robert Daigle
- Charlotte Virginia Dakin **E
- Meadow Brooke Davis
- Liam Thompson Dearborn *N
- Olivia Ellen Demag *N
- Lilly Mae Dolloff
- Emma Nichole Dubie *
- Cara Elizabeth Edgley *
- Grace Elizabeth Engler **E
- Jordan Dale Fagnant
- Dakota Raine Fletcher
- Madison Margaret Fowler
- Merissa Nichole French
- Adam David Gawrys
- Jacobe Edward Gilmore
- Ryan Michael Goodman
- Zoe-Ann Marie Gray *E
- Kaitlyn Marie Griffin
- Olive Grace Grove-Griffith ♪
- Olivia Margaret Hale *
- Eliana Fern Hathaway *N
- Carly Rae Hitchcock N
- Mallory Wray Hubbard *
- Kitana Destiny Hudgens *N♪
- Hailee Elizabeth Ingalls
- Olivia Mae Irish♪
- Blake Matthew Jones
- Jack Peter Kells
- Lucas James Kennedy
- Haley Morgan Kennison
- Ryan Scott Kirkpatrick
- Calvin James Kontos ♪
- Faith Lyne Ladue *
- Devan Michael Lamothe
- Hannah Jillian LaRock N
- Alexander Richard Larson
- Larkin Valentine Leone
- Samuel Palmer Leone
- Ashton Gene Longe
- Phoebe Sterling Loomis
- Adelle Catherine MacDowell ***N♪
- Basil Michael Dean Mahoney
- Sophie Laura Manosh E
- Violette Grace Martin
- Trinity Faith Masi
- Kiara Jade Mason
- Sierra Lea Maxham
- Liliana Mazzarese
- Maggie Elizabeth McGee** *NE♪
- Isaac Ryder Medow *
- Kayla Marie Meegan *N
- Taeghan Ann Menard
- Elizabeth Mariah Miller *N♪
- Madison Leigh Moulton
- Rachel Marion Myott *
- Casey Wyatt Patch
- Sage Brooks Perry
- William Theodore Philie *E
- Galen Elliot Reese *N
- Joseph Edward Richard *N
- Carson Anthony Ring N
- Jacob Wayne Rockwood
- Camryn Jeffery Russin
- Addie Mae Salls
- Kenneth Wayne Salls
- Samuel Allen Sartwel*
- Tristin Charles Slayton
- Willow Marie Snow **N
- Alexander James Squires *
- Emma Ireland St Cyr **N
- Jazmine Storm St Cyr
- Jackson Robert Stanton
- Mathew Lee Stearns
- Cecilia Mae Stefanski
- George Simeon Sullivan** *NE
- Nicole Lynn Sweet *N
- Tyler Swenson N
- Morganne Ashlie Terry ♪
- Eliott Thomas Tilton
- Nathaniel Thomas Tilton
- Heidi Lynn Tinker N
- Emma Dale Touchette
- Kayla Ann Turner *N
- Annabelle Jessica Wells *N
- Hunter Ray Wells
- Ty Dakota Wescom
- Harrison Shane Wheeler
- Kaylee Jeanne White ***N
- Nolin William Wuestenberg
- Noah David Young
- Calvin George Ziegerhofer *N
*** Summa cum laude
** Magna cum laude
* Cum laude
N - National Honor Society
♪ - Tri M
E - Early college
Scholarships and Awards
Alchemist Scholarships
Lindsey Bullard, Olive Grove-Griffith, Carly Hitchcock
Alchemist Ready Foundation
Eliana Hathaway
Anne Olney Gilmore Scholarship
Olive Grove-Griffith
The Anne Olney Gilmore Memorial Scholarship was established by her family and friends to assist a student in furthering education in the arts.
Art Achievement
Kaylee White
Art: Most Improved
Trinity Masi
Athletes of the Year
Noah Burnham, Maggie McGee
Band: Director’s Award
Ryan Kirkpatrick
Marion Porter Butt Memorial Scholarship
Noah Burnham, Carly Hitchcock
Chorus: Director’s Award
Morganne Terry
National School Choral Student
Kitana Hudgens
Concept 2
Caleb Bezio, Phoebe Loomis
Dance Scholarships
Olive Grove-Griffith, Olivia Hale, Kitana Hudgens, Willow Snow, Emma St Cyr, Nicole Sweet, Tyler Swenson
Dick and Polly Dodge Award
George Sullivan
The family of Dick and Polly Dodge, longtime residents of Johnson, established a memorial award for a person of good character likely to become a valued citizen in the community. In addition, the person should have a sincere interest in the outdoors and be a hard worker.
Don Craig Spirit of Lamoille Scholarship
Kaylee White
Donald Craig was a vital part of the Lamoille Union school community. For 20 years, he was a science teacher, computer coordinator, president of the teachers’ association, guardian, sage and friend. He instituted a Teachers’ Association Spirit of Lamoille Award, which we are continuing as a scholarship, in tribute to Don. This scholarship is for someone like Don, who is willing to go that extra mile to make this a better place to work and learn.
Donnie Reynolds Memorial Scholarship
Carly Hitchcock
Donnie Reynolds was a 1981 graduate of Lamoille Union. He was an athlete, an avid hunter, a compassionate and caring friend to all. The wish of Donnie’s family and friends is that these scholarships not necessarily go to the best or most talented, but those who work the hardest, are fair-minded as well as being compassionate. Merit is based on good sportsmanship, strong work ethic, and compassion for people, fairness, exemplary traits and character.
Edwin Taylor Scholarship
Noah Burnham
Edwin Taylor was a longtime Lamoille County businessman, active in many community organizations. His developed scholarship for a college-bound senior with the intent to help defray the cost of college textbooks. The chosen senior must maintain a solid GPA, have a desire for further education and have volunteered within Lamoille County during their high school career.
English: Achievement
Adelle MacDowell
English: Most Improvement
Nolin Wuestenberg
Friend of Lamoille Union High School
Lamoille Restorative Center
GW Tatro Construction Scholarship
Joseph Richard
In 2010, the family of Gerald Tatro set this memorial scholarship for a senior pursuing education in either a two- or four-year program in engineering, with priority given to civil engineering.
Harvard Book Award
Marley Jones, Class of 23
John Philip Sousa Award
Calvin Kontos
Juliana K Elliott Positive Impact Scholarship
Kayla Meegan
Jill Baker, as she was known during her high school years at Lamoille Union High School, is remembered as an outstanding three-sport athlete, exceptional artist, talented piano player, determined learner, student government leader and, most important, as a loyal and compassionate friend. She led by example in all these areas, with a joyful attitude, welcoming presence, and sense of humor. Jill wore her favorite number, 17, while leading her softball team to the 1999 Division II State Championship title, in her senior season.
Lanpher Scholarship
Noah Brown
The Lanpher Scholarship Fund was established in memory of Bradley, Angela, Michael and Lynford Lanpher by their family. The scholarship can be used for any type of school the student wishes to attend after high school.
Leon Bellavance Scholarship
Kayla Turner
Set up by the family of Leon Bellavance, one student is selected by the faculty and administration based on citizenship, helpfulness, positive outlook on life, sense of humor and honesty.
Library: Bold Bibliophile
Allicia Bidwell, Lilac Dolloff
LUHS Booster Club Scholarship
Noah Burnham, Lindsey Bullard, Hannah LaRock, Kaylee White
LUHS Business College Scholarship
Carly Hitchcock, Kayla Turner
LUHS Service Awards
Caleb Bezio, Meghan Bezio, Noah Burnham, Olivia Demag, Kitana Hudgens, Adelle MacDowell, Elizabeth Miller
Seniors recognized by faculty for their service and contributions toward improving the educational and social experience at Lamoille Union.
Math: Achievement
Noah Burnham, Kaylee White
Math: Most Improvement
Kayla Turner
Morrisville Rotary Club Award
Carly Hitchcock
Physical Education: Achievement
Camryn Russin
Physical Education: Most Improvement
Ethan Blades
President’s Awards for Academic Excellence
Noah Burnham, Charlotte Dakin, Grace Engler, Adelle MacDowell, Maggie McGee, Willow Snow, Emma St Cyr, George Sullivan, Kaylee White
Principal’s Leadership Award
Olivia Demag
Roger Whitcomb Scholarship
Willow Albee
Presented to a senior for achievement in music and who is continuing their education by attending college.
Ronald N. Terrill Memorial Fund
Lindsey Bullard, Olivia Demag, Kayla Turner
Ronald Terrill was born in Morristown, graduated from Peoples Academy in 1936 and was a lifelong bachelor. Upon returning from service in the army during World War II, he owned and ran a filling station on Lower Main Street. He sat as an assistant judge on the Lamoille District Court for 35 years. Terrill was the founding board member of the S.O.S Children’s Village in Morristown during the 1960s and 1970s. Upon disbanding, the remaining funds established scholarships for both high schools in Lamoille County. Upon his death in 1995, his will stipulated that his estate be sent to the S.O.S Scholarship Fund in its entirety. The fund was renamed in his honor.
Science: Achievement
Willow Snow
Science: Most Improvement
Kaitlyn Cassidy, Sam Sartwell
Service to School and Community
George Sullivan
Sigrid Bronner Memorial Scholarship
Olive Grove-Griffith
Social Studies: Outstanding Award
Noah Burnham, Adelle MacDowell
Society of Women Engineers
Maggie McGee, Kaylee White
Spirit of Lamoille Union High School
Noah Burnham
Beginning in 1968, this award has been presented to the graduating senior who best personifies the spirit of Lamoille through sound scholarship and character, excellent attendance, good sportsmanship, outstanding school spirit and wide participation in school activities. The Spirit of Lamoille Union trophy is a traveling trophy that each recipient returns to school the following year. The winner is presented with a plaque to keep.
St Michael’s College Book Award
Anna Gale, Mae Searles, Class of 23
Student Council Scholarship
Noah Burnham, Kaylee White
Theater Scholarship
Calvin Kontos
Thomas Barber Scholarship
Ryan Kirkpatrick
The Thomas S. Barber Memorial Scholarship was established in 1971. This award helps its recipient defray expenses incurred in further education. It is presented to a person who has demonstrated excellence in the field of music.
UVM Citizen Scholar Book Award
Barrett Freeman, Class of 23
Vernon Bullard Scholarship
Lindsey Bullard
Vernon E. Bullard, and his family, has resided in Hyde Park since the early 1800s. He graduated from Lamoille Central Academy in 1938 and from Norwich University in 1942. As a businessman, landowner, conservationist and concerned citizen he was a friend to many in this area. This scholarship was established to encourage those who receive it to make greater contributions to society, through further education.
VPA Award of Excellence
Hayden Cheever, Hannah LaRock
VPA Scholar-Activity Award
Noah Burnham, Charlotte Dakin, Cara Edgley, Grace Engler, Olivia Hale, Adelle MacDowell, Maggie McGee, Galen Reese, Willow Snow, Emma St Cyr, George Sullivan, Nicole Sweet, Annabelle Wells, Kaylee White
Wayne DeForge Scholarship
Kaylee White
Wayne DeForge, “Mr. D,” had a very humble beginning, working as a farmhand on his family farm, and other farms, around Lamoille County. He knew the value of a dollar and of an education. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, and contracting polio, he received his GED and went on to college to become a business education teacher. From 1970-1976, he was a teacher, advisor and coach at Lamoille Union High School. Mr. D never forgot his time or students at LUHS and made his wishes known that he wanted to support a scholarship that allowed a senior in need to further their education, in turn furthering their future employment. Upon his passing in 2009, his wish came to fruition.
World Language: Dedication and Commitment
Noah Burnham
