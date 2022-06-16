Class of 2022

  • Mercedes Elizabeth Adams
  • Willow Marie Albee *♪
  • Kristy Marie Allen *
  • Sierra Ayla Alonso-Gonyo
  • Hailee Marguerite Anetsberger
  • Bryce Earl Asper
  • Ezra John Bartlett
  • Alysa Marie Berry
  • Caleb Stephen Bezio
  • Meghan Shirley Bezio *N
  • Allicia Josianne Bidwell
  • Nicholas Michel Bidwell
  • Ethan Robert Blades
  • Kaiden Joseph Boissoneault
  • Chloe Sophia Bolio
  • Samuel Michael Patrick Bolio
  • Lydia Ann Bourdeau
  • Addison Drake Bowers
  • Alexander Raymond Brior
  • Noah Jacob Brown
  • Jared Michael Bryce
  • Lindsey Ann Bullard *N♪
  • Noah Benjamin Burnham **N
  • Ayden Joseph Burns
  • Ethan William Carter
  • Kaitlyn Mae Cassidy
  • Logan Ronald Chapin
  • Hayden Michael Cheever *N
  • Cole Michael Clifton
  • Renny Lise Cota
  • Gaberiel Allen Cotnoir
  • Holden Robert Daigle
  • Charlotte Virginia Dakin **E
  • Meadow Brooke Davis
  • Liam Thompson Dearborn *N
  • Olivia Ellen Demag *N
  • Lilly Mae Dolloff
  • Emma Nichole Dubie *
  • Cara Elizabeth Edgley *
  • Grace Elizabeth Engler **E
  • Jordan Dale Fagnant
  • Dakota Raine Fletcher
  • Madison Margaret Fowler
  • Merissa Nichole French
  • Adam David Gawrys
  • Jacobe  Edward Gilmore
  • Ryan Michael Goodman
  • Zoe-Ann Marie Gray *E
  • Kaitlyn Marie Griffin
  • Olive Grace Grove-Griffith ♪
  • Olivia Margaret Hale *
  • Eliana Fern Hathaway *N
  • Carly Rae Hitchcock N
  • Mallory Wray Hubbard *
  • Kitana Destiny Hudgens *N♪
  • Hailee Elizabeth Ingalls
  • Olivia Mae Irish♪
  • Blake Matthew Jones
  • Jack Peter Kells
  • Lucas James Kennedy
  • Haley Morgan Kennison
  • Ryan Scott Kirkpatrick
  • Calvin James Kontos ♪
  • Faith Lyne Ladue *
  • Devan Michael Lamothe
  • Hannah Jillian LaRock N
  • Alexander Richard Larson
  • Larkin Valentine Leone
  • Samuel Palmer Leone
  • Ashton Gene Longe
  • Phoebe Sterling Loomis
  • Adelle Catherine MacDowell ***N♪
  • Basil Michael Dean Mahoney
  • Sophie Laura Manosh E
  • Violette Grace Martin
  • Trinity Faith Masi
  • Kiara Jade Mason
  • Sierra Lea Maxham
  • Liliana Mazzarese
  • Maggie Elizabeth McGee** *NE♪
  • Isaac Ryder Medow *
  • Kayla Marie Meegan *N
  • Taeghan Ann Menard
  • Elizabeth Mariah Miller *N♪
  • Madison Leigh Moulton
  • Rachel Marion Myott *
  • Casey Wyatt Patch
  • Sage Brooks Perry
  • William Theodore Philie *E
  • Galen Elliot Reese *N
  • Joseph Edward Richard *N
  • Carson Anthony Ring N
  • Jacob Wayne Rockwood
  • Camryn Jeffery Russin
  • Addie Mae Salls
  • Kenneth Wayne Salls
  • Samuel Allen Sartwel*
  • Tristin Charles Slayton
  • Willow Marie Snow **N
  • Alexander James Squires *
  • Emma Ireland St Cyr **N
  • Jazmine Storm St Cyr
  • Jackson Robert Stanton
  • Mathew Lee Stearns
  • Cecilia Mae Stefanski
  • George Simeon Sullivan** *NE
  • Nicole Lynn Sweet *N
  • Tyler Swenson N
  • Morganne Ashlie Terry ♪
  • Eliott Thomas Tilton
  • Nathaniel Thomas Tilton
  • Heidi Lynn Tinker N
  • Emma Dale Touchette
  • Kayla Ann Turner *N
  • Annabelle Jessica Wells *N
  • Hunter Ray Wells
  • Ty Dakota Wescom
  • Harrison Shane Wheeler
  • Kaylee Jeanne White ***N
  • Nolin William Wuestenberg
  • Noah David Young
  • Calvin George Ziegerhofer *N

*** Summa cum laude                 

** Magna cum laude                 

* Cum laude    

N - National Honor Society     

♪ - Tri M

E - Early college

Scholarships and Awards

Alchemist Scholarships

Lindsey Bullard, Olive Grove-Griffith, Carly Hitchcock

Alchemist Ready Foundation

Eliana Hathaway

Anne Olney Gilmore Scholarship

Olive Grove-Griffith

The Anne Olney Gilmore Memorial Scholarship was established by her family and friends to assist a student in furthering education in the arts.

Art Achievement

Kaylee White

Art: Most Improved

Trinity Masi

Athletes of the Year

Noah Burnham, Maggie McGee

Band: Director’s Award

Ryan Kirkpatrick

Marion Porter Butt Memorial Scholarship

Noah Burnham, Carly Hitchcock

Chorus: Director’s Award

Morganne Terry

National School Choral Student

Kitana Hudgens

Concept 2

Caleb Bezio, Phoebe Loomis

Dance Scholarships

Olive Grove-Griffith, Olivia Hale, Kitana Hudgens, Willow Snow, Emma St Cyr, Nicole Sweet, Tyler Swenson

Dick and Polly Dodge Award

George Sullivan

The family of Dick and Polly Dodge, longtime residents of Johnson, established a memorial award for a person of good character likely to become a valued citizen in the community. In addition, the person should have a sincere interest in the outdoors and be a hard worker.

Don Craig Spirit of Lamoille Scholarship

Kaylee White

Donald Craig was a vital part of the Lamoille Union school community. For 20 years, he was a science teacher, computer coordinator, president of the teachers’ association, guardian, sage and friend. He instituted a Teachers’ Association Spirit of Lamoille Award, which we are continuing as a scholarship, in tribute to Don. This scholarship is for someone like Don, who is willing to go that extra mile to make this a better place to work and learn.

Donnie Reynolds Memorial Scholarship

Carly Hitchcock

Donnie Reynolds was a 1981 graduate of Lamoille Union. He was an athlete, an avid hunter, a compassionate and caring friend to all. The wish of Donnie’s family and friends is that these scholarships not necessarily go to the best or most talented, but those who work the hardest, are fair-minded as well as being compassionate. Merit is based on good sportsmanship, strong work ethic, and compassion for people, fairness, exemplary traits and character.

Edwin Taylor Scholarship

Noah Burnham

Edwin Taylor was a longtime Lamoille County businessman, active in many community organizations. His developed scholarship for a college-bound senior with the intent to help defray the cost of college textbooks. The chosen senior must maintain a solid GPA, have a desire for further education and have volunteered within Lamoille County during their high school career.

English: Achievement

Adelle MacDowell

English: Most Improvement

Nolin Wuestenberg

Friend of Lamoille Union High School

Lamoille Restorative Center

GW Tatro Construction Scholarship

Joseph Richard

In 2010, the family of Gerald Tatro set this memorial scholarship for a senior pursuing education in either a two- or four-year program in engineering, with priority given to civil engineering.

Harvard Book Award

Marley Jones, Class of 23

John Philip Sousa Award

Calvin Kontos

Juliana K Elliott Positive Impact Scholarship

Kayla Meegan

Jill Baker, as she was known during her high school years at Lamoille Union High School, is remembered as an outstanding three-sport athlete, exceptional artist, talented piano player, determined learner, student government leader and, most important, as a loyal and compassionate friend. She led by example in all these areas, with a joyful attitude, welcoming presence, and sense of humor. Jill wore her favorite number, 17, while leading her softball team to the 1999 Division II State Championship title, in her senior season.

Lanpher Scholarship

Noah Brown

The Lanpher Scholarship Fund was established in memory of Bradley, Angela, Michael and Lynford Lanpher by their family. The scholarship can be used for any type of school the student wishes to attend after high school.

Leon Bellavance Scholarship

Kayla Turner

Set up by the family of Leon Bellavance, one student is selected by the faculty and administration based on citizenship, helpfulness, positive outlook on life, sense of humor and honesty.

Library: Bold Bibliophile

Allicia Bidwell, Lilac Dolloff

LUHS Booster Club Scholarship

Noah Burnham, Lindsey Bullard, Hannah LaRock, Kaylee White

LUHS Business College Scholarship

Carly Hitchcock, Kayla Turner

LUHS Service Awards

Caleb Bezio, Meghan Bezio, Noah Burnham, Olivia Demag, Kitana Hudgens, Adelle MacDowell, Elizabeth Miller

Seniors recognized by faculty for their service and contributions toward improving the educational and social experience at Lamoille Union.

Math: Achievement

Noah Burnham, Kaylee White

Math: Most Improvement

Kayla Turner

Morrisville Rotary Club Award

Carly Hitchcock

Physical Education: Achievement

Camryn Russin

Physical Education: Most Improvement

Ethan Blades

President’s Awards for Academic Excellence

Noah Burnham, Charlotte Dakin, Grace Engler, Adelle MacDowell, Maggie McGee, Willow Snow, Emma St Cyr, George Sullivan, Kaylee White

Principal’s Leadership Award

Olivia Demag

Roger Whitcomb Scholarship

Willow Albee

Presented to a senior for achievement in music and who is continuing their education by attending college.

Ronald N. Terrill Memorial Fund

Lindsey Bullard, Olivia Demag, Kayla Turner

Ronald Terrill was born in Morristown, graduated from Peoples Academy in 1936 and was a lifelong bachelor. Upon returning from service in the army during World War II, he owned and ran a filling station on Lower Main Street. He sat as an assistant judge on the Lamoille District Court for 35 years. Terrill was the founding board member of the S.O.S Children’s Village in Morristown during the 1960s and 1970s. Upon disbanding, the remaining funds established scholarships for both high schools in Lamoille County. Upon his death in 1995, his will stipulated that his estate be sent to the S.O.S Scholarship Fund in its entirety. The fund was renamed in his honor.

Science: Achievement

Willow Snow

Science: Most Improvement

Kaitlyn Cassidy, Sam Sartwell

Service to School and Community

George Sullivan

Sigrid Bronner Memorial Scholarship

Olive Grove-Griffith

Social Studies: Outstanding Award

Noah Burnham, Adelle MacDowell

Society of Women Engineers

Maggie McGee, Kaylee White

Spirit of Lamoille Union High School

Noah Burnham

Beginning in 1968, this award has been presented to the graduating senior who best personifies the spirit of Lamoille through sound scholarship and character, excellent attendance, good sportsmanship, outstanding school spirit and wide participation in school activities. The Spirit of Lamoille Union trophy is a traveling trophy that each recipient returns to school the following year. The winner is presented with a plaque to keep.

St Michael’s College Book Award

Anna Gale, Mae Searles, Class of 23

Student Council Scholarship

Noah Burnham, Kaylee White

Theater Scholarship

Calvin Kontos

Thomas Barber Scholarship

Ryan Kirkpatrick

The Thomas S. Barber Memorial Scholarship was established in 1971. This award helps its recipient defray expenses incurred in further education. It is presented to a person who has demonstrated excellence in the field of music.

UVM Citizen Scholar Book Award

Barrett Freeman, Class of 23

Vernon Bullard Scholarship

Lindsey Bullard

Vernon E. Bullard, and his family, has resided in Hyde Park since the early 1800s. He graduated from Lamoille Central Academy in 1938 and from Norwich University in 1942. As a businessman, landowner, conservationist and concerned citizen he was a friend to many in this area. This scholarship was established to encourage those who receive it to make greater contributions to society, through further education.

VPA Award of Excellence

Hayden Cheever, Hannah LaRock

VPA Scholar-Activity Award

Noah Burnham, Charlotte Dakin, Cara Edgley, Grace Engler, Olivia Hale, Adelle MacDowell, Maggie McGee, Galen Reese, Willow Snow, Emma St Cyr, George Sullivan, Nicole Sweet, Annabelle Wells, Kaylee White

Wayne DeForge Scholarship

Kaylee White

Wayne DeForge, “Mr. D,” had a very humble beginning, working as a farmhand on his family farm, and other farms, around Lamoille County. He knew the value of a dollar and of an education. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, and contracting polio, he received his GED and went on to college to become a business education teacher. From 1970-1976, he was a teacher, advisor and coach at Lamoille Union High School. Mr. D never forgot his time or students at LUHS and made his wishes known that he wanted to support a scholarship that allowed a senior in need to further their education, in turn furthering their future employment. Upon his passing in 2009, his wish came to fruition.

World Language: Dedication and Commitment

Noah Burnham

