Denise Maurice, now vice principal at Lamoille Union Middle School, is being promoted to principal.
“She’s outstanding,” Lamoille North Superintendent Cat Gallagher said. “She knows the students, she knows the curriculum, she’s the quintessential team player.”
“She has my absolute highest recommendation,” Gallagher told the school board last week.
The Lamoille North board approved Maurice’s promotion April 13 and offered her a two-year contract. Her first-year pay will be $92,000. Maurice will be vice principal until June 30, then become principal the next day.
Maurice succeeds Wendy Savery, who will become director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for all Lamoille North schools. The current director, Jade Hazard, is leaving.
Maurice has been vice principal for four years. She earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Vermont and was principal at St. Monica-St. Michael School in Barre before joining the team at Lamoille. She was also the top administrator at both Northfield Elementary School and Roxbury Village School, and worked as a curriculum coordinator in other supervisory unions.
Maurice was one of nine applicants for the job.
Gallagher is excited about Maurice’s promotion.
“This is a very challenging time for our staff, our students and our families,” Gallagher said. “When our students return in the fall, we want them to see comfortable, familiar faces of people they trust. … We have the right person.”
Two jobs open
Dana Jewett, assistant principal at Lamoille Union High School, is retiring at the end of the year. With both assistant principal jobs open, Gallagher said Lamoille North may rethink the administrative structure of the two schools.
Wolcott principal
Wolcott Elementary School’s principal has a new three-year contract.
The Wolcott School Board voted to offer a new deal to Principal Matt Foster, whose current two-year contract expires June 30.
Foster’s current salary is $92,086; his first-year pay under the new contract will be $94,849.