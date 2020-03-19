Coronavirus is shocking the supply chain.
As bars and restaurants close down for all but takeout, schools switch to lessons at home, hotels and inns go dark, and employees who can work from home start doing so, there’s been a surge of shopping at supermarkets and convenience stores.
Around Lamoille County, the scene is the same — shelves barren of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, meat (save the tougher cuts), frozen and canned food galore, bread and all the popular pasta shapes. Self-serve salad and hot food bars? Not for now.
Mary Ann Lewis and her husband, George, run the Brass Lantern Inn, just a few buildings from the Shaw’s Supermarket in Stowe.
Their son, Patrick, was born with cerebral palsy and they want to “hunker down for Patrick’s sake.” Monday’s shopping trip might be the last for a bit. She was able to find most of what she wanted, including Patrick’s favorite cereal.
“There’s not a real rush on Maple Cream of Wheat,” Lewis said.
Stores, like Hannaford in Morrisville, that already had oft-unused hand sanitizer stations at the entrances are scrambling to keep them full.
Hannaford says it is “strictly enforcing” good hygiene measures for its employees, canceled travel and large gatherings for employees, and is striving to meet demand for cleaning supplies, both for humans and the things we touch, working with suppliers and putting limits on certain items.
Morrisville’s Price Chopper is no longer open 24 hours. Scott Grimmett, company president and CEO, said Tuesday all its stores will be closed from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to restock and sanitize.
The stores will also “pre-open” for senior citizens for an hour at 6 a.m., to make sure vulnerable people can get in and get out before the throngs of people, now suddenly not at work, arrive.
One thing Lewis didn’t have in her cart: toilet paper. She said that, after a short spike in bookings the previous week, everyone just canceled, which means there are plenty of rooms with plenty of toilet paper, even though there are no guests at the inn.
Where’s the toilet paper?
Finding a place with toilet paper in Lamoille County has become like finding a good fishing hole — you take what you need and don’t tell too many people where you found it.
A couple of customers at the River Valley Store in Johnson heard that early morning grocery store delivery drivers were being followed into the store as they brought in orders of toilet paper. It’s like the old Heady Topper days, one of them remarked.
Dave Bergeron, a shelf stocker for Cabot Creamery, said he’d heard much the same. On Tuesday, Bergeron was stocking the Shaw’s dairy aisle. He said his typical order has been 130 cases per visit; it’s now jumped past 200.
He usually sees spikes like that during the holiday season, and before big snowstorms that are expected to sock people in.
“This is like a storm that never ends,” he said.
At least two employees said the Morrisville Hannaford did nearly a quarter million dollars in sales on Friday. The biggest day during the holiday season: $130,000.
Stockpiling groceries is a common response to news of impending disaster, and under the circumstances, the run on stores in Vermont and the rest of the world hasn’t been unusual, said Jay Zagorsky, an economist and senior lecturer at Boston University. He stocked up on wine a few weeks ago.
“When disasters happen, there’s a huge amount of uncertainty, and when there’s a huge amount of uncertainty, people feel better about nailing down something,” he said. “And for some people, it’s toilet paper.”
In the past week of observations (and, let’s face it, purchases), employees in the grocery store and convenience store supply chain have been extra polite and cheerful.
Cashiers wipe down their hands with sanitizer between orders, use the crooks of their elbows to scratch an itch on their face. They smile, a lot, even though they’re busier than ever.
‘Here for all of you’
At the Shaws checkout aisle, a couple of Stowe guys, Adam Montcalm and Steve Plichta, were chatting it up with the always-effusive cashier, Susie Poulin — “Oh, I bet that beer’ll taste really good tonight,” she quipped.
Montcalm was sporting a Burt’s Irish Pub ball cap and a green shirt for St. Patrick’s Day.
The two friends had a pot of corned beef and cabbage simmering away at home, but forgot a few essentials to make the holiday right, like pungent rye bread, maybe some more beer.
Poulin said the store was also going to close early, but only so the employees could get things re-stocked, washed down, and open for another day in a new reality. Someone thanked her for all she and her colleagues do.
“No, thank you,” she said. “It means so much to hear everyone being so thankful. We’re here for you all.”
VTDigger contributed to this report.