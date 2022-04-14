In a recent incident at the Lamoille Union Middle School, some students became intoxicated after ingesting cannabis edibles.
The incident spurred renewed discussion around substance use at the school.
“We’re about average, in terms of what we would see in terms of those kinds of offenses this year,” Denise Maurice, Lamoille Union Middle School principal, said. “What’s different is there’s a lot of kids talking about vaping, talking about edibles, talking about marijuana and alcohol. In general, that kind of conversation is much louder this year than it has been in the past.”
Typically, the school encounters one or two incidents involving pot, and they generally involve vaping, both cannabis and tobacco.
Maurice has been working with school guidance counselors to respond to what they see as stress and anxiety created by the pandemic, feelings that directly correspond with kids’ attitudes toward cannabis and alcohol use.
“They’re interested in everything: good, bad or indifferent,” Maurice said. “So, giving them the tools that they need to make those decisions is really one of the hallmarks of the middle school, in terms of what we do in our health classes. It really is about addressing all of what it means to be coming of age today and that continues to change.”
Maurice acknowledged that there will never be a true return to pre-pandemic academic life and that the world has changed irrevocably for students, staff and communities, but the changes have provided opportunity for a more open dialogue.
“One of the things we’ve noticed is that we have an opportunity for richer conversations that perhaps didn’t exist in the same way before,” Catherine Gallagher, Lamoille North school district superintendent, said. “I don't know what the reasoning is other than this has been a difficult and complicated time for our students and for the adults in our communities.”
Contrary to some rumors on social media, Gallagher said there have been no incidents of substance use outside of alcohol, tobacco and cannabis at either the high school or middle school in the district, including opioids.
The district is participating in a community forum on cannabis and substance use Wednesday, May 11, 6:30 p.m., at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center.
In the Lamoille South Unified Union district, superintendent Ryan Heraty also reported that, while incidents of cannabis use have not increased in his district, it’s a topic that has been on educators’ minds.
“I don’t think we've seen any uptick but that doesn’t mean that it’s not something that we’re concerned about, or something that we feel like, you know, we need to proactively address,” he said.
High-THC oils and edibles particularly concern Heraty. He said his schools have worked with Lamoille County Mental Health and shown certain documentaries geared toward educating students about the new wave of cannabis products associated with legalization in Vermont and nearby states.
Peoples Academy middle and high schools and both Stowe’s middle and high schools all provide health and wellness instruction, with different focuses depending on grade level, that acknowledge the legality of cannabis for adults, and focus on lifestyle choices, brain development, changing laws around cannabis and new research.
Retail and students
Behind this discussion looms Vermont’s new retail cannabis industry.
The state’s cannabis control board is now accepting applications for licenses and legal pot shops could begin to open in October in Morristown, Cambridge, Johnson and Wolcott.
Sam Prevost, student resource officer in Lamoille North schools, is mostly focused on incidents of violence, but said that cannabis has been on his radar since it was legalized in Vermont in 2018.
“I reached out to a bunch of school resource officers around the state,” Prevost said. “They all said the exact same thing: That as soon as it became legalized, any kind of use — or talking about use, or at-home use or community use — skyrocketed because it was just so much easier to get. These kids are just taking it from parents or whatever the story may be … it’s here now. There’s no more hiding it.”
Both the Lamoille County school districts rely on the policy advocacy organization Healthy Lamoille Valley to guide their education around cannabis and other substances.
Jessica Bickford, coordinator for the organization, has been lobbying communities to forgo allowing retail cannabis and, for those that have approved it, to exert as much control as they can over how the shops operate.
Bickford said in a statement that students in both districts learn about substance use statistics, addiction and brain development, facts about commonly misused substances and refusal strategies.
The organization has also recently collaborated with high school staff to create a youth resources page on their website.
“Vermont has some of the highest youth substance misuse in the country and collaboration is highly valued,” Bickford said.
But James Pepper, chair of the cannabis control board, cited the same statistics to make the argument that legalized retail is a positive step in building a culture around educated and moderate drug use for some adults and to make kids aware of its dangers.
He noted that Vermont, unlike other states with legalized cannabis, has taken the slow and steady approach, has some of the strictest advertising guidelines around retail cannabis in the country and has created a dedicated revenue stream to bolster meaningful education around youth and drug use.
“You actually have a dedicated revenue stream toward education prevention that’s targeted at youth,” he said. “It’s not the kind of fear-based, ‘Just say no.’ It’s kind of like, ‘Hey, listen, this stuff is dangerous for you and here’s why it’s bad for the developing brain.’ We’re going to dedicate the entirety of the sales tax toward after-school programs, so that you actually have something to do after school, when you’re very likely to not be supervised, and engage in risky behavior, including taking controlled substances experimenting with them.”
Pepper pointed to a federally funded analysis of youth surveys released last May that note there was no measurable difference in cannabis youth among high schoolers from 2009 to 2019, throughout the decade in which marijuana became legal in some states.
He also noted a recent statement from National Institute on Drug Abuse director Nora Volkow acknowledging that the legalization of cannabis had not led to increased youth use despite her initial fears.
“If the message is, ‘Just say no, then that kind of encourages kids to actually break the rules, especially when they find out that ‘Reefer Madness’ is not real,” Pepper said. “Having an open, honest conversation that cannabis is bad for the developing brain … kids need to hear that. They need to know what they're getting into, and they need to know it from a science-based perspective.”
