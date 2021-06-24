For Vermonters who are chronically homeless, the pandemic, paradoxically, offered a brief reprieve from a world of uncertainty and instability in the form of the emergency hotel voucher program.
Now, as pandemic protections lift, many of those who benefited from this program face uncertainty once more.
The population of 2,000 people housed temporarily in 75 hotels across the state is being reduced to 600 as many hotels look to welcome returning tourists and travelers, ending the marriage of convenience that saw hotels provide rooms emptied by lockdowns to prevent potential COVID-19 outbreaks in homeless shelters.
Three hotels in Lamoille County participated in the program, including the Golden Eagle Resort in Stowe, Deer Run Motor Inn in Cambridge and a third motel that asked that its name not be shared by the Lamoille Valley Housing & Homeless Coalition.
The pandemic measure, while keeping the novel coronavirus from spreading in the communal setting of homeless shelters, also functioned as an experiment, allowing a glimpse of a world where those without a place to live are housed, revealing how providing this service can change lives.
Stability and isolation
For many who transitioned from living in shelters or transient settings, living in the hotels was both beneficial and challenging.
“There’s a really wide variety of people that experience homelessness and come from different backgrounds and situations,” said Kim Anetsberger, co-chair of Lamoille Valley Housing & Homeless Coalition and director of Lamoille Community House, a warming shelter in Hyde Park. “For some people, the hotel situation — especially if they’re a family with children or a couple, have a dog, or even an individual — having their own space is really beneficial for people. And for some people, it’s really not. Some people really need more support.”
Some benefited from the communal space at the shelter and having people around to talk to and check in on them. Others found success with the independence and privacy of the hotel rooms. For many, it was complicated.
Anetsberger shared a story of one man who stayed in one of the hotels last summer in Lamoille County. He enjoyed the privacy of the hotel but struggled at times with both the isolation and some of his noisier neighbors.
He would often seek support from homeless coalition staff, who were stationed in the hotels day and night during the early days of the program, supported by emergency COVID-19 funding and, more recently, with money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Working with the Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness, the man was able to eventually transition from living in a hotel to long-term housing, a step that Anetsberger believes was helped by his stay at the hotel, a sort of halfway step between fully independent living and a housing insecure lifestyle.
“That transition from the hotel to living on his own was a little bit scary for him, because he was going from a sort of community based living to living on his own. But it was a good platform for him to move from one place to another,” she said.
Anetsberger also said another man who had stayed at the Hyde Park shelter for several winters in a row, never quite able to pull himself out of chronic homelessness, found success in the emergency voucher program. After being transferred to a hotel when the pandemic hit, he was able to find part-time work and become more self-sufficient.
Having tasted stability, the man now faces uncertainty as the program ends.
“If he could find a place to live that was just one little room, like a studio, he’d be happy,” Anetsberger said. “He knows that that’s what he needs to know, so it’s helped him identify his goals a bit more clearly.”
The hotel program has offered people once stuck in an endless cycle of short-term emergency housing in shelters an opportunity to see a different world. Though organizations like the homeless coalition haven’t been collecting hard data on the experiment, Anetsberger said it showed how dedicated long-term housing can change lives.
“They’re given the chance to breathe for a second. Having this long-term stay at hotels has given people time to really figure things out. We’ve seen people enroll in recovery services, mental health services, who have been engaging with their housing navigators every single week, and making every meeting for a year.”
Housing crisis
Along with a state-level eviction moratorium that ends 30 days after Gov. Phil Scott rescinded emergency pandemic guidance June 15, ejecting those without long-term housing from hotels that threatens to put further pressure on Vermont’s tight housing market.
“It’s a slow process, finding housing, when there’s almost no housing to be found, which is a systemic problem,” Anetsberger said. “It’s not something that is going to be fixed by making sure you make all your meetings, and it’s not going to be fixed by people being ‘good’ about fixing their situation, it’s going to be fixed by fixing the system.
“When the state opened up eligibility and loosened it and allowed people to access more hotel vouchers, it gave more people a chance to access the resources without the pressure of doing it quickly, so people are able to plan more efficiently.”
Scott has attempted to address the state’s housing crisis with money the state received from the American Rescue Plan, spending that he sees as a solution to alleviating the ongoing housing issue.
According to the state budget signed by Scott in June, $190 million in state and federal money will be spent on building affordable housing, in part to address the issue of people without housing being pushed out of the hotels and motels.
Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Resources, said at a press conference on June 8 that the long-term motel housing program “definitely had to be done, but is not sustainable,” citing mounting expenses around the program. Keeping the emergency housing program going would cost $106 million per year.
He said that, in a compromise, guidance around who will be allowed to stay in long-term housing will be broadened, including allowing people with children or with disabilities.
“We reached out and collaborated with advocates and found the best way to sort of wind down this program in a compassionate way, recognizing that ultimately, the solution would be permanent housing,” Smith said.
“I think the biggest issue is that we need more housing,” Anetsberger said. “We need more landlords who are willing to rent to our folks. They’re everybody’s folks, everybody’s people, we’re a community. We can’t fix any problems in our community like homelessness unless we help everybody in the community.”
By doing so, she said, communities are strengthened and more people are able to contribute to the community because “they’re doing better than just surviving off of barely anything.”
Making housing affordable
On the ground in Lamoille County, the Lamoille Housing Partnership has several new initiatives to provide affordable housing and increase the available housing stock for low-income and in-need groups in the area.
New modular homes have recently been added at the Evergreen Manor mobile home park in Hardwick and were funded with money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. These homes are specifically designated for individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness and include social services.
An additional 24 units are beginning construction in downtown Morrisville soon. Village Center Apartments was partially funded by low-income housing tax credits from the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.
The partnership is attempting to position itself to make the most of any federal or state funding and funnel them quickly into affordable housing projects, which includes advocating for a rental housing safety bill to promote further growth in the housing stock.
Meanwhile, though the Lamoille Community House’s shelter closed for the season in April, they’re trying to raise money to build a year-round shelter. The homeless coalition will also be running drives to collect items useful for people living outside or in transient situations.
As these initiatives are underway, those being forced to leave their brief respite of homelessness and aren’t able to find immediate housing will return to their former life of uncertainty.
“What’s gonna happen is, people are gonna end up outside,” Anetsberger said. “They’re going to end up in tents or cars, or maybe they’ll move in with a friend that isn’t a safe place for them to live.
“That’s the harsh reality of what’s going to happen.”
