Corrina Thurston

Corrina Thurston

Artist and author Corrina Thurston is taking over as the new executive director for the Milton Artists’ Guild, an arts nonprofit that is home to the work of over 150 local artists exhibiting in a 6,000-plus square-foot gallery space.

Thurston, who lives in Craftsbury with her partner Daniel Franklin and their son Josiah, comes into this new role with an unusual background.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.