Artist and author Corrina Thurston is taking over as the new executive director for the Milton Artists’ Guild, an arts nonprofit that is home to the work of over 150 local artists exhibiting in a 6,000-plus square-foot gallery space.
Thurston, who lives in Craftsbury with her partner Daniel Franklin and their son Josiah, comes into this new role with an unusual background.
After falling chronically ill at the age of 18 and therefore being unable to finish college, Thurston spent over six years mostly bedridden and in excruciating pain. Undiagnosed during those years, she had little hope that she would ever get better.
Two years into this misery, Thurston picked up a pencil and started drawing, teaching herself how to draw highly realistic and vibrant portraits of animals while lying in her bed. She became regionally known as a colored pencil artist, demonstrating a bright and eye-catching medium.
Just over a month into her new role, Thurston has big plans for the guild. Members of the public are invited to a new director meet-and-greet on Sunday, March 4, 1 to 4 p.m., 199 US-7 South, Milton.
“We’re so much more than a gallery,” she says.
Thurston will questions and talk about what the guild does as a nonprofit and where it’s headed.
