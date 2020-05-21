A new mural has been installed in Morrisville, thanks to artist Jess Graham and the Morrisville Alliance for Culture & Commerce.
Last fall, the downtown organization invited artists for mural proposals that would welcome people to Morrisville in a creative way. The organization received lots of proposals, and chose Graham’s.
Last week, the mural was installed on the side of the Green Dragon building. Although the mural project began long before coronavirus, the alliance and Graham both like the fact that the artwork was installed during this time of social distancing, hoping it will be source of joy for passersby.
“Morrisville is a village dear to my heart,” Graham said. “We reside in a beautiful valley, surrounded by the Worcesters and Green Mountains. This mural highlights both the cultural assets of Morrisville in the traditional sense of the word — music, art, dance, literature — and those things that draw us to the outdoors and reinforce our sense of connection with the landscape and each other: snowmobiling, mountain biking, Nordic skiing.”
It also highlights the fact that Morrisville has three breweries and many restaurants.
Jess grew up on a Morrisville dairy farm and now lives in the village with her husband and newborn daughter. She is the art director at The Alchemist in Stowe and in 2018 completed a 200-foot-long mural on the side of Outdoor Gear Exchange in Burlington.
The Morrisville Alliance for Culture & Commerce also pursues many other projects —flower box planters, the Adirondack chair project, tree planting, town festivals, creative signs, art and history walks, and beautification projects. Information: maccvt.org.