On Tuesday, April 4, Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union hosted its inaugural OSSU Art in Bloom fine and performing arts show at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro.

The showcase featured works of visual art created by fourth through 12th grade students from across the supervisory union, performances by combined bands and choirs from the Hazen Union and Craftsbury School’s music departments, as well as a short theater performance by Craftsbury drama students.

