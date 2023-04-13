On Tuesday, April 4, Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union hosted its inaugural OSSU Art in Bloom fine and performing arts show at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro.
The showcase featured works of visual art created by fourth through 12th grade students from across the supervisory union, performances by combined bands and choirs from the Hazen Union and Craftsbury School’s music departments, as well as a short theater performance by Craftsbury drama students.
In addition, the Hazen Union National Art Honor Society hosted a bake sale as a fundraiser for the student organization newly formed this school year.
“It was so inspiring to see our art and music students performing at the event. Our children really suffered a lack of exposure to the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic,” superintendent Dr. David Baker said. “It was great to see such a strong return.
The visual arts exhibit featuring more than 800 pieces of art will remain on display in the Highland Center for the Arts gallery for public viewing through Sunday, April 16. Some pieces may be removed prior to this date for exhibit in other shows.
