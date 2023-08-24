Art at the Kent presents “Traces — Vermont Artists Explore the Elemental,” work from Vermont artists who captures the still and the frenetic, the ordinary and the sublime, revealed within each artist’s own unique art form. Works in wax, wood, paint, clay, fabric, metal and photographs stitch together remnants of experiences, connections, observations, dreams and discoveries.
The curated show features the work of more than 20 artists, from Friday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Kents’ Corner State Historic Site, 7 Old West Church Road, in Calais. An opening celebration will feature music, food and drink on Sept. 9, 3-5 p.m.
The theme of “Traces” is revealed in numerous ways, both subtle and overt. Whether expressed through mark making or directly in subject matter, viewers might see connections to seasonal change, energetic forces and the power of memory through familiar objects, story and the excitement that is revealed through repetition.
Meaning can also be found within and between works. Trace connections are drawn from the environment, language, even tokens of commerce as with Johnny Swing’s metal furniture made from actual U.S. coins.
The celestial creations of Brattleboro metal sculptor Bruce Campbell are at once whimsical and profound, drawing the viewer into the cosmos, whereas Barre artist Athena Petra Tasiopoulos’ geometric works bring audiences back down to earth. Her encaustics draw on memories of the pattern-stained walls she observed in partially demolished row houses in Philadelphia.
Sometimes it is the familiarity of an ordinary object or subject that links the viewer to a story, as in the case of Bakersfield painter Rona Lee Cohen. Her beautiful still lifes, expressed in sumptuous palettes, are at once familiar and abstract. In contrast, Tunbridge painter Bunny Harvey’s dramatic works explore the intersection of her rural view with a passion for quantum physics.
