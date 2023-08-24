Marcie Scudder

Marcie Scudder, “Mon Hiver,” detail, mixed media, installation, 2022.

 Courtesy photo

Art at the Kent presents “Traces — Vermont Artists Explore the Elemental,” work from Vermont artists who captures the still and the frenetic, the ordinary and the sublime, revealed within each artist’s own unique art form. Works in wax, wood, paint, clay, fabric, metal and photographs stitch together remnants of experiences, connections, observations, dreams and discoveries.

The curated show features the work of more than 20 artists, from Friday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Kents’ Corner State Historic Site, 7 Old West Church Road, in Calais. An opening celebration will feature music, food and drink on Sept. 9, 3-5 p.m.

Bruce Campbell

Bruce Campbell, “Moon Works,” brass, steel wood base, 14.5”x11”x11,” 2022.

