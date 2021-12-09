The Morristown Selectboard narrowly rejected a mask mandate, 3-2, during a meeting Monday night where board member Judy Bickford actually got up from the table 15 minutes into the meeting and went home to participate remotely, because so many people there were not wearing masks, including two board members.
“For all of those of you sitting in this meeting, without masks on, you’re the reason I left,” Bickford said later, after she logged in remotely. “I felt so uncomfortable. I have a medical issue. Being in that enclosed room with all of you without your masks, I had to leave to keep myself safe.”
Board chair Bob Beeman started off the meeting saying he thinks masking up is a personal choice. Beeman said he does not wear masks during in-person meetings because he has a medical exemption due to a heart condition.
“It should be everybody’s personal choice and not mandated by the town or the state, or the U.S. government,” Beeman said.
Board member Gary Nolan, also mask free, echoed that sentiment, saying “the governor did his due diligence” during Vermont’s 15-month state of emergency when it came to masks in public buildings, but the governor now doesn’t see a need for a mandate and neither does Nolan.
He said he carries masks on him when he goes out, knowing plenty of places require them.
Board member Jess Graham, who, along with Bickford, voted for the mandate, said government places restrictions on plenty of things people do already, in the name of public safety — with rules around behavior at bars, regulations on hunting, and laws of the road to keep people from speeding.
“To me, it’s the same, because we’re looking at a question of protecting people with weakened immune systems,” Graham said. “People don’t just wear masks to protect themselves, but they wear masks to protect people from their droplets.”
A vocal cadre of people who have been steadfast in their anti-mask and anti-vaccine stances since the early days of the pandemic made their voices heard as well as their hands — there were rounds of applause anytime someone spoke up in opposition to mask mandates or cited statistics suggesting that wearing masks was dangerous, and silence in the room for anyone who spoke in favor of masking or mandates.
One of them, Shyla Bordeau from Lowell, said mask mandates are unconstitutional and discriminatory. She claimed she has a medical exemption to wearing a mask, and has been refused entry “at so many places across the state.”
Shannara Johnson, who ran a losing bid for the House of Representatives last year while frequently denouncing masks and vaccines, suggested that, in some areas, masked students had higher percentage cases of COVID-19 than non-masked kids.
Claudia Stauber, perhaps one of the area’s most vocal opponents to pandemic protocols like masks and vaccines, said she moved here from Germany nearly three decades ago “because this is a free country,” and she thinks mask wearing should be a choice.
Paul Ursetti, representing the bar Tacos and Taps, poked fun at the idea of “where does COVID go?” when people remove their masks to eat or drink something, drawing more applause from the room. Ursetti even painted a picture of some slippery slope where people start getting pulled over for not wearing a mask while driving, a highly unlikely situation.
Some asked what the penalties would be for non-compliance, with one person asking aloud “is there any jail time associated?”
No, said town administrator Eric Dodge, because it’s not a crime.
Dodge said towns have been given the authority to set their own civil fine structures — think a fine for violating the town winter parking ban or a speeding ticket — with a cap of $800. Graham pointed out that towns could also pass mandates that don’t come with any fines or repercussions.
Graham, who noted 700,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, took the anti-mask crowd to task for influencing public opinion while endangering the public.
“I think it’s irresponsible for us to give so much playtime to all the people in the room who are against masks, because they are taking the liberty to not wear their masks and to put other people at risk, where some people who may not agree with them are not comfortable being there,” Graham said. “I also think that the clapping is very inappropriate.”
No one applauded after that comment.
