National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for the collection of unwanted, unused or expired medications, and vape pens and other e-cigarette devices with the batteries removed.
Locations in the Lamoille Valley include Copley Hospital (in the hall by the laboratory check-in), the police departments in Hardwick, Morristown and Stowe, Kinney Drugs in Morrisville and Cambridge, and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department in Hyde Park. This service is free and anonymous
These sites cannot accept liquids or needles.
If you’re not able to make it to one April 30, all the locations have year-round self-service drop-boxes, available during normal business hours.
The Vermont Department of Health also provides free, prepaid prescription drug mail-back envelopes. Request one at bit.ly/3KJ6C0F.
Misusing prescription drugs carries a range of short- and long-term health consequences for a developing brain and body. Keeping prescription drugs out of reach of children and youth is a key factor in keeping them safe. Proper disposal of prescription drugs protects the environment and pets too, according to Healthy Lamoille Valley.
More at healthylamoillevalley.org.
