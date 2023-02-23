Central Vermont Council on Aging recently partnered with The Mitzvah Fund to bring mobile veterinary care to older adults.

The Mitzvah Fund is a nonprofit organization in East Montpelier providing non-emergency veterinary care to the companion animals of Vermont veterans, low-income older adults, disabled first responders and those who are living without housing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.