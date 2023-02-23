Central Vermont Council on Aging recently partnered with The Mitzvah Fund to bring mobile veterinary care to older adults.
The Mitzvah Fund is a nonprofit organization in East Montpelier providing non-emergency veterinary care to the companion animals of Vermont veterans, low-income older adults, disabled first responders and those who are living without housing.
The mobile clinic visits in collaboration with the council will take place at nutrition meal sites throughout Central Vermont for a full day, serving approximately eight pets at each site. Depending on the care and treatments needed, each pet also receives up to three follow-up appointments with the clinic.
Veterinary care services can include preventative care (exams, vaccines, nail trimming, blood and lab tests, dental care) and sick care (small surgeries, medication, x-rays and euthanasia).
The first mobile clinic took place at Randolph Senior Center in Randolph on Nov. 30, where eight pets were seen and treated by trained veterinary team of staff and volunteers.
“It’s great knowing that pets who might not otherwise receive care were prioritized, and we cared for their human companions, too, through 3 Squares VT education and outreach,” nutrition outreach specialist Michelle Mahikoa said.
In 2023, the council on aging will sponsor The Mitzvah Fund mobile clinic to visit six sites throughout Central Vermont from March through August.
The program is also funded through Meals on Wheels America in partnership with PetSmart charities.
