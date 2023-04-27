Three-day manhunt

Downtown Morrisville was turned into a crime scene Thursday night and all day Friday as police searched high and low for a man who allegedly shot a police officer Thursday night, leading to a three-day manhunt that culminated in the man’s peaceful surrender in Hyde Park Sunday evening. The man, Henry Lovell, is being held without bail on 14 criminal counts.

 Photo by Tommy Gardner
Arraignment

At the arraignment Monday afternoon, Henry Lovell appeared via a remote feed from jail in St. Albans, dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit. 

Henry Lovell, 24, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty Monday in Lamoille County Superior Court to more than a dozen criminal charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping.

Armored Bearcat

A Vermont State Police armored Bearcat could be seen driving around Morrisville and the surrounding area over the weekend as part of a search for an alleged shooter, in addition to police-issued ATVs and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter.
Press briefing late Friday

Vermont State Police held a press briefing late Friday afternoon updating the public on the statuses of an extensive search for a man accused of shooting a Morristown police officer the night before.

Tags

