A man who allegedly shot a police officer in downtown Morrisville last Thursday is in jail following a three-day manhunt that turned the greater Morrisville area into a crime scene.
Henry Lovell, 24, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty Monday in Lamoille County Superior Court to more than a dozen criminal charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping.
The Morristown Police Department officer who was shot, Brian Tomlinson, was not seriously injured and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into his use of force after he returned fire at Lovell. No civilians were injured in the shootout.
Shots fired
According to the Vermont State Police affidavit filed in court, Tomlinson responded around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, April 20, to a 911 call on Pleasant Street from a person who said she had been held at gunpoint by Lovell but had been able to get away long enough to call police.
When Tomlinson arrived at the scene, he saw Lovell — whom he recognized from previous encounters — and another man in the driveway. Tomlinson said Lovell was holding a shotgun and said “officer, can I talk to you” and began advancing toward Tomlinson, who ordered Lovell to put the gun on the ground.
Lovell did not comply and as Tomlinson backed up, Lovell lowered the shotgun and shot at Tomlinson. In response, Tomlinson fired back with his service pistol, and the two exchanged “a series of gunfire,” before Lovell ran behind the house, according to the affidavit.
Tomlinson was hit in three places, “presumably by the discharge of the shotgun” — the inner thigh, the chest and on the chin — according to the affidavit and Lamoille County deputy state’s attorney Aliena Gerhard’s statement during Monday’s arraignment.
Police say Lovell’s standoff with police was the culmination of “escalating” behavior from earlier in the evening and even a couple of days prior.
Less than an hour before the shootout, police say Lovell threatened a family member on Union Street, where Lovell lives, demanding she drive him the short distance to Pleasant Street, where a different family member lived and where he’d previously packed some boxes in an apparent plan to get out of town.
The woman managed to get out of the car and run away and call 911, later saying she heard gunfire. Meanwhile, Lovell held another person on Pleasant Street at gunpoint and demanded he drive Lovell to the border, the man later told police. The man was able to surreptitiously dial 911 and put the phone in his pocket as he grabbed his car keys.
As they went outside, Tomlinson appeared and the shooting soon began, with Lovell’s alleged hostage saying Lovell fired the first shot at the police officer.
According to the affidavit, as the state police crime scene search team processed the scene the next day, they found two spent 12-gauge shotgun shells and several live shells.
Tomlinson, who has been with the Morristown Police Department since 2021, was placed on paid leave, which state police say is standard protocol following a police-involved shooting.
Thursday’s shootout was the last time police saw Lovell until he was picked up walking along Battle Row Road in Hyde Park Sunday evening around 6:45 p.m. A community member tipped police off after seeing someone matching Lovell’s description. He was taken into custody without incident.
Morristown police chief Jason Luneau said he is not sure where Lovell went during those three days between the shooting Thursday night and his peaceful surrender Sunday evening. Sunday was cold and rainy and the road where he was found is about five miles away from downtown Morrisville.
Various reports throughout the manhunt suggested he may have been spotted near Elmore, on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail headed west toward Hyde Park, or in the Center Road area between Morristown and Hyde Park. It is unclear whether details of his movements will be made available as the case progresses in court.
Quick thinking
The quick actions of a bystander shortly after Thursday’s shooting ensured that Lovell had at least one fewer weapon on him when he fled the scene.
Dorick Tallman was at the Pleasant Street Morrisville VFW, just a couple of buildings down from the shooting, playing cornhole with some friends. He got word from someone that a man — it became clear later it was Lovell — had entered the bar area wielding a gun.
Tallman said he and others playing cornhole had heard the shots but initially thought it was fireworks. When Lovell entered the building, he was told he couldn’t be there with the gun.
Tallman said Lovell kept telling him the gun was jammed and kept repeating “I gotta get it unjammed, I gotta get it unjammed.”
“We cornered him by one of the offices, and I was like, ‘Dude, just give me the gun.’ He sort of handed it to me and as soon as I grabbed it, he realized that he didn’t want me to have it,” Tallman said.
A scuffle ensued and Tallman managed to strip the gun from Lovell’s hands and Lovell fled the VFW.
Tallman said he has worked previously as a bouncer and a repo-man, so he’s used to people being violent. He said some people are calling him a hero, but he said he was just doing what came naturally.
“My thought was just public safety,” he said. “There were teenagers and a bunch of girls and whatnot in the dance hall, and I just didn’t want it to turn into a hostage situation or anybody else to get hurt.”
Manhunt
On Friday morning, there was a heavy law enforcement presence in town that just got bigger as the day went on. A Vermont State Police armored Bearcat packed with nearly a dozen state troopers armed with assault rifles and a police dog could be seen driving through town searching for Lovell, including a tense half hour where troopers combed through his home on Union Street.
As neighbors on Union Street nervously poked their heads out of their windows or ventured onto their porches, smartphones recording the law enforcement activity, a couple of coffee-drinking carpenters remarked that it was probably best not to use the nail-gun on a home project they were working on nearby.
At one point, a person in an old pickup truck purposely made the vehicle loudly backfire while driving through the main village intersection, causing a collective start among those out and about.
A homeless man headed to the free breakfast at the church said he’d seen Lovell there just the day before. He said he thought he heard gunshots sometime during the night, after the initial fracas, and wondered if Lovell had turned the gun on himself.
No one shared their name when talking about their experiences, except for Jayson Hill, an employee at Power Play Sports who was wandering downtown out of curiosity in the hour before the store opened. He said he was familiar with Lovell — a lot of people are, as the red-haired man frequently walked the streets of Morrisville, often sans shirt in the hot summer months.
“He’s a little off his rocker, for sure,” Hill said. “But that happens. People end up like that sometimes, and that’s why we need to get them their help.”
Residents in the vicinity of Upper Main and Pleasant streets were advised to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity or people immediately to the police.
Lamoille South, Lamoille North and Orleans Southwest district schools were all closed Friday, the latter districts because of the easy access to towns east and west of Morrisville via the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which was also a hive of police activity.
Wolcott Elementary School opened in lockdown mode because principal Dennis Hill said supervisory union officials did not receive notification from police until buses had begun picking up kids for school.
The Morristown municipal offices were closed, and some businesses didn’t open Friday.
North Country Donuts, located two buildings away from the police station, was one of the first.
“We are sad to have to throw out over 200 lbs of dough we prepped the day before, and to lose a whole day’s worth of sales, which is a big financial deal to us, and we are also sad that a violent incident like this had to take place in our small peaceful town,” the bakery said on Facebook.
As the manhunt stretched into Saturday and then into Sunday, police moved to a less urgent strategy, widening their search radius and leaning in community tips for help.
Luneau, operating on few hours of sleep, said Sunday night that community support had been “amazing,” from people offering tips or just staying out of the way — the workload in other non-Lovell areas markedly slowed down compared to other weekends — to businesses providing sustenance.
“A huge shoutout to the many local businesses that donated food for the law enforcement officers working around the clock,” Luneau said. “Many of our partner law enforcement agencies made a point to say how amazing the community support was here in Morristown.”
Morristown Police, Vermont State Police, Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, Stowe Police Department, Hardwick Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Vermont Warden Service were all involved in the manhunt.
Morristown town administrator Eric Dodge, himself a retired Morristown cop, said it was impressive to see the logistics in work, with as many as 40 officers in town, using the cramped, outdated police department as a central command center. He said veteran Sgt. Ron Audet was a voice of calm on the scanner all day Friday, helping to organize the moving pieces like an air traffic controller.
Dodge reserved extra praise for Luneau, who was just named chief last year after nearly 20 years as a beat cop and detective.
“Jason’s leadership was exemplary,” Dodge said. “I can only imagine the inner turmoil for him, of going from being on the street just a year ago to being in an office managing the forces.”
Jailed without bail
On Monday, Lovell pleaded not guilty to 14 criminal charges, most of them felonies: second degree attempted murder; two counts of kidnapping; six different types of aggravated assault with a weapon, including one domestic and one preventing a police officer from doing his duty; and two counts of unlawful restraint. He also pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening and one count of violating conditions of release.
Deputy state’s attorney Gerhard argued that among the charges against Lovell, the charges of attempted murder and kidnapping carry potential life sentences. Gerhard said that and the violent nature of the crimes, as well as Lovell’s past arrests on violent crimes, justify him being held without bail.
“There was a three-day manhunt that caused schools in the area to be closed, caused businesses to be closed, caused events including Take Back the Night to be canceled because of this defendant,” Gerhard said, the last one referring to an annual event by Clarina Howard Nichols Center that was canceled during the manhunt. “There is no means of keeping this community safe unless we hold him without bail.”
Judge Mary Morrissey agreed and ordered Lovell held throughout the duration of the case. She also ordered Lovell undergo an in-patient mental health evaluation to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.
At his arraignment Monday afternoon, Lovell appeared via a remote feed from jail in St. Albans, dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit. At one point, judge Morrissey asked if the public defender was adequate legal representation.
“Is there any other body of legal defense who can?” Lovell asked. “I could probably use all the help I can get at this juncture.”
Although Lovell was appearing remotely, the local cops, dressed in their uniforms, were well represented at the courthouse, filling the seats behind the prosecution in the Hyde Park courtroom.
Police presence
Luneau has been the chief for about a year — he was named interim chief at the beginning of 2022 but didn’t shed the interim label until July 1 — and he acknowledged that it will take some time to step back and analyze all the moving parts that went into the three-day manhunt.
On Thursday night, people who were out on the town had to stay inside restaurants and bars for hours immediately after the shooting. On Friday, folks on Pleasant Street and the immediate vicinity were cooped up in their homes all day.
At one point on Friday, investigators could be seen escorting a family with a young child out of a home on Pleasant Street who ended up on the wrong side of the yellow police tape blocking off the road.
While most people offering their thoughts on social media praised the efforts of law enforcement, some were simply frustrated, scared or curious — or all three.
“While the local and state emergency folks, apparently, performed admirably in protecting the public, the total lack of communication informing those of us who live in the general area affected has been downright dysfunctional,” Elmore Mountain Road resident Mike Furst wrote over the weekend. At one point Friday, the traveling cop coterie and trailing media members converged on that part of town based on a tip that fizzled out.
“Those of us who live on Lower & upper Elmore Mt. Rd., where he was supposedly trying (to) evade capture, were left to fend for ourselves in an information vacuum. I’m grateful that no one walking around in the woods and fields wasn’t mistakenly shot by a vigilant resident,” Furst said.
Dodge said that while the police presence was unsettling for many, for others, it was comforting.
“The sheer presence of them in the village, the visibility, the numbers of them, brought a semblance of calm to the residents, to people who were understandably on edge,” Dodge said. “Every motion sensor light that was tripped in a backyard. Every kid’s bike that seemed to be in a different spot in the backyard. There are large numbers of people who still kept their doors unlocked who are now locking them.”
Luneau said Sunday that he and his fellow officers were aware of the fear and stress that the large police presence caused in town.
“We know incidents like this can and do impact an entire community. We may never understand the full extent of the impacts but forever strive to understand and learn from them,” he said. “We know that we are in this together and continue to strive to lessen those impacts. Our hope is, now that this incident has been brought to a peaceful resolution, we can all get back to a relative daily routine.”
- Tommy Gardner | Staff Writer
