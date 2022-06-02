The man who allegedly stabbed and killed a transgender woman in Morristown in April will remain in jail as prosecutors try him on second degree murder charges.
Seth Brunell, 43, pleaded not guilty in April to murdering Fern Feather, a 29-year-old Hinesburg resident originally from the Northeast Kingdom. Brunell had been held without bail until last week’s hearing, when Lamoille County Superior Court judge Michael Harris deemed the evidence against him was significant enough to keep him locked up for the duration of the case.
Brunell is accused of killing Feather on the morning of April 12. He pleaded not guilty to second degree murder, saying he acted out of self-defense when Feather allegedly made sexual advances toward him.
Lamoille County assistant state’s attorney Aliena Gerhard, presenting the case, argued that Brunell’s history of violence, combined with his history of transience and mental illness, made him a flight risk and a danger to society.
Brunell pleaded no contest to aggravated assault in 2004, after he admitted to stabbing a man during an argument and was sentenced to nearly a year in jail. He also served jail time after pleading guilty in 2012 to grand larceny for his part in a Waterbury convenience store robbery.
As far as the mental illness being a factor, Gerhard noted Brunell told police he had earlier stolen a truck to drive himself to a psychiatric facility.
Local advocates who work to get people out of homelessness decried the use of “transient” by police and the media to describe Brunell, saying it paints homelessness in a bad light. But Gerhard said Brunell’s transient existence is an important reason for him to remain locked up while is murder case is ongoing.
She said when someone doesn’t have a fixed address, it’s easy for that person to leave the state without anyone knowing where to look. She said local law enforcement often express frustration with transient repeat offenders because they never know when and where they’ll pop up next.
“Police don’t have the types of powers people think they do,” Gerhard said.
In addition to investigators’ observations at the scene that Brunell did not show any signs of being attacked — his clothes were not dirty or torn — Gerhard also presented as evidence a salad container.
A supplemental police affidavit shows photographs of a salad container on the center console of the car, its contents undisturbed, even though the container lid was ajar.
Gerhard said that if what Brunell said was true, that Feather attacked him and he killed Feather in the car, “then that salad would have been all over the place.”
Gerhard also submitted as evidence a police photo of the weapon allegedly used to stab Feather — a long, green-handled, serrated fixed-blade knife with what appears to be blood and tissue on it.
Brunell’s lawyer, David Sleigh, said his client is claiming he defended himself from attacks by Feather, and brought to the court’s attention Feather had a pending criminal case in Orleans County involving a family dispute. He also offered as evidence of Feather’s violent nature an incident a year earlier, where Feather was accused of assaulting a man in a Morrisville motel.
“What I was trying to suggest was evidence contrary to the state’s assumption that the decedent was an innocent whose participation in this particular case was purely that of a victim,” Sleigh said, adding things are not black and white “if you look at the evidence with something less than a completely jaundiced eye.”
Sleigh also unsuccessfully argued for Brunell’s supervised release, as the judge disagreed that the older married couple Sleigh suggested could keep an eye on him were the right people for the task.
Almost immediately after Feather’s killing, more than 9,000 people signed an online petition calling for the state to charge Brunell with a hate crime. Gerhard said there is no plan to do so at this time, since the evidence doesn’t appear to support it, but she did not rule it out if new information surfaces.
Sleigh said he thinks that is a wise move by the prosecution’s office.
“I think there is absolutely no evidence of that whatsoever,” he said.
