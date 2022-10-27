A Johnson man accused of shooting his neighbor this past spring has been jailed on federal drug trafficking and weapons charges, and will remain in prison through his federal trial, according to documents filed last week in U.S. District Court.
George Goins, 65, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felony possession of a firearm, and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
Those charges are in addition to the ones Goins faces in Lamoille County, including attempted murder.
Goins allegedly shot his upstairs neighbor in the neck on June 7 after the neighbor drunkenly accosted Goins for selling narcotics. Goins fled the scene and was arrested the next day at a La Quinta Inn in South Burlington.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest, in a motion calling for Goins’ continued detention for the duration of the federal case, called Goins a “Vermont-based armed drug dealer.”
Kerest, in his request for Goins to remain detained, states that not only is the evidence against Goins strong, but his decades-long criminal record warrants him remaining in jail during the case.
Kerest said Goins’ criminal record goes back to 1983 and includes roughly 10 convictions in New York, many of them for drug trafficking. The most recent conviction is from Bronx County in 1991, when Goins was sentenced to three to six years in prison for selling a controlled substance.
Goins has also amassed half a dozen convictions in Vermont, according to Kerest:
• November 2003, possession of stolen property — three years in prison, all suspended with probation.
• May 2009, driving under the influence — 1 to 3 months in prison.
• November 2014, disorderly conduct — 30 to 60 days.
• November 2014, narcotics possession — 30 to 60 days.
• December 2015, cocaine possession — 1 to 2 days.
• July 2016, disorderly conduct — 19 to 20 days.
• July 2016, heroin possession — 1 to 6 months, all but 20 days suspended with probation.
Kerest acknowledged that Goins appears to struggle with drug addiction but stated “no set of elaborate conditions can protect the community” if he was allowed to remain free.
“The defendant’s past behavior demonstrates nearly 40 years of a consistent inability to comport with the law. Accordingly, the court cannot reasonably rely on a potential assertion by the defendant that he will comply with conditions of release,” Kerest wrote. “At bottom, the defendant is an armed drug trafficker.”
According to the affidavit in the state case by Lamoille County Sheriff's Department Det. Kevin Lehoe, the alleged victim, Alexander Harcourt, said he and Goins got into a confrontation around 2:45 a.m. June 7 after an intoxicated Harcourt walked home from a friend’s house and began loudly complaining in the parking lot about Goins selling drugs at the apartment building.
Harcourt told police he then saw Goins pull a gun from his pocket and shoot him in the neck from about three feet away.
Harcourt said he threw Goins to the ground and then fell to ground himself before being helped by neighbors into a nearby apartment to receive medical attention.
Investigators said surveillance video footage showed the gunshot and the two men fighting.
According to court documents, after Goins was arrested June 8, DEA agents obtained a federal search warrant for his cellphone. Kerest states that an outgoing text message on Goins’ phone appears to demonstrate his involvement in the shooting.
“Girl I went to hit the white son of a b---- with the toast and the s---went off and got him in the neck,” the message begins, before entreating the text recipient to either meet up with him in person or stay away because he doesn’t want to “bring nobody into this.”
The text ends: “This is my war.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.