A woman who reportedly abused her pit bull puppy for months before her brother then abandoned the dog on the side of the road told police she had become unable to care for it, and at least one witness told police said she treated a previous dog in the same way.
Tara Smith, 30, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty last week in Lamoille District Court to five counts of animal cruelty — two felony counts for causing undue pain and three misdemeanor counts related to abandonment or torture, restraint and deprivation of adequate food, water and shelter.
According to a Vermont State Police affidavit, the emaciated pit bull named Trooper was found lying in a pile of leaves near the intersection of Brown Hill and Eagle Ledge roads in Elmore.
The person who found Trooper told police the animal was covered in feces and “could barely pick his head off the ground.” The witness told police he “did not think the dog would ever get up again.”
The witness took Trooper to North Country Animal League, which nurtured Trooper back to health. Because of his condition, a veterinarian recommended he be fed small portions six times a day to slowly get him to readjust his food intake.
A few days later, police met with animal shelter staff to observe Trooper, and described the dog as “extremely frail,” with his ribs protruding and brown stains on his rear end, even after several baths.
According to police, a public Facebook post requesting help identifying the dog and its owner led police to Smith’s home in Morrisville, where she told them she had tasked her brother with taking Trooper somewhere in New Hampshire for adoption.
Instead, her brother, Michael Phair, 32, of Johnson, allegedly dumped the dog on the side of the road. Phair pleaded not guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty.
During the investigation, police spoke with several people who said they’d seen the inside of Smith’s home.
One person who lived in the same apartment complex told police she visited Smith in February. “The smell was so bad that I had to hold my breath,” the witness said, adding the hallway “smelt like feces for days following.”
Another person told police Smith had previously kept a dog locked in a cage and “advised” of similar circumstances with Trooper. One day last spring, the witness said she was in Smith’s apartment and saw the kennel with a blanket over it and asked if Trooper was inside with feces and urine. She said Smith told her she thought so.
Smith told police she had been struggling to take care of the dog, and had never taken him to the vet, saying she couldn’t afford it. She said she kept trying to get her brother, Phair, to help but he “kept getting busy.”
Phair told police when he went to Smith’s house “he had no idea Trooper was in that condition.” He said he told Smith he had a friend in New Hampshire who would take Trooper but admitted to police that was a lie.
He told police he drove around for hours before deciding to drop Trooper off at a place where someone would find and take care of it.
“When asked if he believed the dogs was going to survive, Phair’s body language and head shake indicated he did not,” police said.
No dogs allowed
At Smith’s arraignment, Judge Michael Harris ordered Smith be prohibited from having any animals in her home. He said that also applies to any roommates.
“It’s not just a matter of whether an animal is yours or somebody else’s,” Harris said. “There shouldn’t be any animals in the home.”
Also at the arraignment, the prosecutor and public defender disagreed on whether the court should require Smith to submit to check-ins by police or an animal control officer. Harris stopped short of requiring those check-ins.
Prosecutor Aliena Gerhard argued that such home inspections, with “reasonable notice given,” were justified given Smith’s alleged prior history or caging an animal and starving it. Gerhard said in cases where there is suspicion of child abuse within a home, there are state agencies authorized to remove that child and keep them safe from an abusive parent, but there is no mandatory reporting law for animal abuse. She said people who notice abuse might be concerned about retaliation for reporting it.
“In this case, we have animals that are in a person’s house, because there’s nowhere else they would be,” Gerhard said. “There is no other way to make sure that they are not being harmed.”
Defense lawyer Rory Malone argued a court-ordered condition requiring visits from police or town-appointed officials would represent a violation of the Constitution’s guarantee to the right to privacy and the right to be secure in one’s own home. He said if there is concern Smith is harboring animals against that court order, that would likely be suitable probable cause to request a search warrant.
“If they have a concern, they can seek a warrant,” Malone said. “That’s the proper process to get into a house.”
