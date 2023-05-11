Aletha Koloniar celebrates 100 years

There were a lot of notable firsts in the year 1923.
The first game ever played at Yankee Stadium was held and the New York Yankees later went on to defeat the New York Giants 4-2 to win their first World Series title.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
There were a lot of notable firsts in the year 1923.
The first game ever played at Yankee Stadium was held and the New York Yankees later went on to defeat the New York Giants 4-2 to win their first World Series title.
Roy and Walt Disney founded The Walt Disney Company.
The iconic Hollywoodland sign was erected in Hollywood, Calif.
It was the year a Vermonter, Calvin Coolidge, became the 30th president of the United States.
And it was the year Aletha Koloniar was born.
A farm girl from a big family in Chateaugay, N.Y., Koloniar, then Aletha Titus, was one of eight children. She chuckles when she remembers playing out in the yard on a huge rock where she gathered stones like eggs and sat on them like a protective hen. “I wanted to hatch some chicks!”
“I liked living on the farm,” she said, and continued doing just that when the family moved to Grassland Farm in Stowe. Aletha was 6 years old at the time with five brothers and two sisters. The centenarian recalls life before ski areas when cars were put up for the winter and horses with sleighs became the mode of transportation.
“We went everywhere by sleigh,” she said. “We would send the horses ahead and follow them on our hand sleds.”
Aletha liked being on the farm, being around the animals and enjoying the company of her many siblings.
Stowe is where she arrived, and Stowe is where she stayed.
Aletha had to grow up quickly to take care for her brothers and sisters due to her mother being ill. She completed the 8th grade and became a nurse’s aide, making just $12 a week. She married at the age of 22 and had two sons and two daughters. She remembers her brother serving in World War II.
“He went in to the war with brown hair and came out with white hair.”
The Stowe farm was her safe haven and served her family for generations, but safe is a relative term. “My father used to tell us stories as we walked along the Hollow on our way to church,” she remembered. “One time, my grandfather was working in the front yard garden and came up to the open doorway of the house just in time to see a panther walk inside where the baby was lying in a crib. The panther sniffed the baby and exited the back door.”
Those days of Vermont life are long past us, but Aletha Koloniar remembers them well. Now, as a resident of The Manor in Morrisville, she shares her stories with staff, fellow residents and her family.
Does she have any advice for living a long life?
“My father lived to be 102. It might be something in our DNA, but I know my children love me and say I was a good mother. I think that counts. Growing up on a farm was good.”
To celebrate her 100th birthday, The Manor is inviting the community to send birthday greetings through a card shower. Cards can be addressed to Mrs. Aletha Koloniar, The Manor, 577 Washington Hwy, Morrisville VT 05661.
Mary Collins is marketing director for The Manor.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Nominations are open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you (or your favorite business) want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word. Nominations are open through May 17.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.