Despite a deadlocked vote that ended the dream of abolishing its board of listers, the reality in Hyde Park is much messier.

At the end of the night on Town Meeting Day, the final tally, 179-179, confounded vote counters on whether that result would do away with three elected lister positions in favor of a paid property assessor.

But selectboard chair Susan Bartlett said she’s been in politics long enough to know a tie means you lost.

“It doesn’t make any difference,” Bartlett told counters that night. “We’re going to continue doing what we have to do under state law, which is to keep an updated grand list.”

With the tie vote, the residents of Hyde Park have spoken. There will be no special vote to reconsider the issue and it’s unlikely the issue will even make an appearance at town meeting next year.

Despite voters’ desire to see the tradition of lister preserved in Hyde Park, the two unfilled positions mean the town has no choice but to bring in outside consultants, assisted by the one remaining lister, Matt Reeves.

The state requires a quorum of at least three listers to set a town’s grand list, the total value of all property used to set tax rates. Despite the results, Hyde Park has to contract out assessment duties with the New England Municipal Resource Center.

The pro-lister faction of voters organized a write-in campaign of possible candidates for the lister vacancies on Town Meeting Day, which held up results until 11:30 p.m.

This campaign ultimately failed after no write-in candidate had enough votes to meet the necessary threshold. Ironically, Bartlett said she recognized many of the same people in the write-in effort that she’d already asked to volunteer and who had declined the job.

“We’ll just keep doing what we’re doing and if someday somebody wants to be a lister, terrific,” Bartlett said. “In the meantime, we’ve got to be in compliance with state law.”

Reeves, whose background is in land surveying, will continue through the end of his 2023 term to provide a local perspective as the assessment duty falls more broadly to outside consultants.

In the proposed budget that voters approved, the $6,000 lister salary had been fully reallocated to pay the consultants.

But if the next town meeting rolls around and at least two more listers aren’t found, Reeves may just cede his position in favor of being appointed in an assistant capacity, essentially fulfilling his current duty without the pretense of being an elected officeholder.

Reeves said property assessment isn’t the demanding part of being a lister, it’s learning the intricacies of the state’s software, completing the training and keeping up with periodic changes that takes an exacting toll.

“If there are no other candidates, I won’t (run), because it’ll put them in the same spot,” he said. “I’ll continue to stay on as an appointed assistant, probably to the assessor. That’s a money saving option, because sometimes it’s cheaper if I can do something than it is to call the assessor to do it.”