Just three months ago, Deanna Tyson, the former Castleton University athletic director who was tapped to head all sports at the Vermont State University system, sat in a crowded auditorium on the Johnson campus and defended the university’s decision to withdraw them from NCAA eligibility.

In the wake of former Vermont State University president Parwinder Grewal’s departure and the decision by the university to renege on its plan to shutter libraries and withdraw sports at the Johnson campus from the NCAA, university leadership has renewed its commitment to Division III sports.

As a cost-saving measure, Grewal’s administration sought to move Johnson athletics to the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association, a far less rigorous sports league mostly made up of junior and community colleges.

Students at Northern Vermont University raised their hands to signal their interest in transferring following the controversial policy changes back in February.

