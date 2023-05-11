Just three months ago, Deanna Tyson, the former Castleton University athletic director who was tapped to head all sports at the Vermont State University system, sat in a crowded auditorium on the Johnson campus and defended the university’s decision to withdraw them from NCAA eligibility.
As a cost-saving measure, Grewal’s administration sought to move Johnson athletics to the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association, a far less rigorous sports league mostly made up of junior and community colleges.
After the Legislature provided the state university system with a multi-million boost following threats of campus closures in 2020, Grewal took on the job in 2022 with a mandate of fiscal sustainability.
In April — less than a year into his tenure and three months before the single-entity branding of the four-campus university was set to begin — Grewal was out following intense criticism from students, educators and lawmakers.
In addition to Johnson, Vermont State University includes campuses in Castleton and Lyndon, and Vermont Technical College in Randolph and Williston. The rebranding effort is official on July 1.
In the aftermath of the tumult, the university reversed course on its decisions under interim president Mike Smith, a former secretary at the Agency of Human Services.
The problems of sustainability and the cost of staying in the NCAA remain, but Smith has pledged to keep the university’s athletes in the association, at least for the next three years as he gathers data on how NCAA participation affects the Johnson campus.
“When I first got here, I looked for data that would give me some indication where I would feel comfortable with the decision that was previously made, and I couldn’t find the data I needed,” Smith said. “Data like, ‘What are the positive impacts of sports on our enrollment efforts? What are the retention rates within our sports teams? What is the percentage of people who participate in our sports on each campus?’”
As Smith compiles that data, the Johnson Badgers will continue to compete in NCAA Division III sports.
“The one thing that I have said is that my goal is to keep sports on all campuses. I think it’s important, both in retention and in recruitment and enrollment,” Smith said.
When pressed to clarify if that meant that NCAA participation could be reconsidered down the line, Smith clarified that “the goal” is to remain with the NCAA but reiterated that he would need three years of data to determine if that really was the university’s goal.
Transfer trouble
Now, she’s relieved the university has retreated from the decision.
“I’m really glad that we’re getting a second chance at this with President Mike Smith at the helm,” she said. “I think it’s in the best interest of Vermont State University that we can stay as we are.”
Tyson explained that part of the perceived instability of the Johnson campus’s NCAA status stemmed from its inability to muster 10 eligible sports teams for “full sponsorship” in the association. The campus hadn’t been able to recruit and retain enough eligible athletes and were put on probation because of it.
This year, Tyson said, the campus was able to fulfill the obligations for full sponsorship as the NCAA has relaxed eligibility requirements, making it easier for the university to meet them.
The campus currently has 116 enrolled student-athletes, and both Tyson and Smith said that their athletic offerings are a main contributor to diversity throughout the university, as many of those who protested the decision to withdraw from the NCAA pointed out at the time.
While the university may have reversed course, some student-athletes are unlikely to forget the decision to withdraw from the NCAA. Tyson acknowledged that some students have already entered the transfer portal, a decision student-athletes declare when they’re considering transferring to another university and their athletics program.
“We know that student athletes have put their name into the transfer portal from Johnson, but we’re hoping that they’re going to say that they’re going to stay. They’re important to our program, and we want them at a Vermont State institution,” Tyson said.
Tyson offered to provide specific numbers on how many students entered the portal, but spokesperson Sylvia Plumb provided a statement that argued it was “too early to determine the number of students considering transferring for any reason” as the decision to reverse course on the NCAA decision was made just weeks ago.
She acknowledged the Johnson campus is likely to lose some athletes to transfer.
