A former Johnson Selectboard member is the newest Johnson village trustee following the village’s annual elections yesterday.
Kyle Nuse received 32 write-in votes for the two-year term held by outgoing trustee chair Scott Meyer, who decided not to seek re-election. Nuse was actually the second-place vote-getter; Andrew Crews received 39 write-ins, but decided not to serve, according to town and village clerk Rosemary Audibert.
The five-person village trustees board has been a game of musical chairs for the past half year, with half a dozen people stepping down since October, and re-appointed by others.
That meant all five seats had to be filled in Tuesday’s election. Will Jennison, BJ Putvain and Steve Hatfield, who were all appointed in the last half year, were elected properly. Diane “Dee” Lehouillier was also elected, despite a write-in effort by Ken Tourangeau, Sr.
Also Tuesday:
• Voters approved a village budget that calls for $521,336 in spending, of which an estimated $112,018 will be raised by taxes.
• Village residents voted to direct trustees to enter into discussions with town officials about a future merger of the town and village.
Audibert said most of the voting was done before Tuesday, with 158 absentee ballots cast. Only 21 people showed up at the polls, which were open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., she said.
“There was a lot of reading being done,” she laughed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.