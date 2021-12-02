A Lamoille County resident, who had two felony gun and drug charges dropped by federal prosecutors in August, wants the government to return the 16 firearms and ammunition seized almost two years ago.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives initially arrested Tovi Rose Mesick, 39, of Jeffersonville, on charges of being both a convicted felon and a drug user that was found in illegal possession of firearms, records show.
ATF said investigators found almost 400 pounds of ammunition and a large bag of marijuana at the Mesick home. Mesick, formerly known as Christopher M. Mesick, transitioned to a woman while her criminal case was pending.
Mesick officially changed her name, according to Lamoille Probate Court records.
As the case was headed to trial this fall, the two felony charges were dropped when the prosecution said it believed it could have trouble proving the case.
Now Mesick wants all the guns and ammo back, assistant federal defender David L. McColgin wrote in court papers recently.
Police took the 16 guns, including several high-powered assault rifles and ammo from Mesick’s Main Street residence on Jan. 13, 2020. Now with the case dismissed police should transfer the property to her mother, Rose McDevitt in Chester, McColgin wrote.
The state probation office in Morrisville is responsible for monitoring Mesick for a September 2017 conviction for aggravated assault with a .45-caliber pistol that was pointed at a victim in Burlington, records show.
Mesick will be eligible on Sept. 22, 2022, to have that felony conviction expunged from her record if she remains out of trouble until then, McColgin said.
The Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office provided Mesick with a deferred five-year sentence in the gun-pointing case. Mesick, who pledged to shoot the victim, also was charged with resisting arrest, possession of a switchblade and disorderly conduct for the early morning incident outside a downtown bar in June 2015, Burlington Police said.
That case came one month after Mesick was charged with gross operation of a motorcycle for a chase through several towns in Franklin and Chittenden Counties, records show.
Mesick also has a previous arrest for aggravated assault for cutting open a man on Main Street in downtown Burlington in 2013, records revealed. Mesick, who also had a loaded handgun, also was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest, but the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped that case, records show.
Assistant U.S. attorney Eugenia A.P. Cowles, in response to the latest motion, said the release of the seized guns may be appropriate, but McDevitt may be the proper person to monitor the weapons.
Mesick has struggled with mental health and substance abuse since leaving the military service, according to Cowles, who is chief of the criminal division.
Cowles proposed two alternatives: law enforcement retain possession until the prohibitions are lifted, or the court order the firearms be sold through a federally licensed firearms dealer with the proceeds going to Mesick. This would eliminate the burden of McDevitt having to monitor Mesick’s eligibility to possess firearms, Cowles wrote.
“Ms. Mesick fully understands that she would still be prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition if she was an unlawful user of a controlled substance, including marijuana,” McColgin said in his 4-page motion.
In all seven pistols, five rifles and four shotguns were seized, the ATF said.
McColgin said Mesick served in the military from 1999 to 2009, including a deployment to Iraq from 2005-06 and won multiple service-related awards. She had more than 150 missions as a gunner with the Army National Guard, McColgin said.
Mesick has said she got blown up three times with the final one in May 2006 in Iraq when she was awarded the Purple Heart, Mesick said.
McColgin said Mesick suffered a traumatic brain injury.
Mesick served as a “shoot-house instructor” with the Vermont National Guard. The seized guns were a mix of weapons handed down by Mesick’s parents and those purchased while serving with the military, McColgin said.
Mesick had denied both felony charges.
