Village Center Apartments in Morrisville, developed by Lamoille Housing Partnership and Evernorth, have qualified for federal housing tax credits, one of five projects across Vermont.
The Morrisville project includes 18 affordable apartments in a 24-unit building, five of which are reserved for homeless households. The apartments will be paired with supportive clinical and social services.
The building fills a space left vacant after a fire destroyed a building at the location over a decade ago.
The sale of the credits is expected to yield over $26 million in funding, which will cover over 60 percent of total development costs. The program is the largest single funding source for affordable housing development in Vermont.
“The federal housing tax credit program is an absolutely vital resource that has proven to be an exceptional tool for addressing Vermont’s shortage of affordable rental housing,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy. “It’s critical we expand it to help Vermont recover from the pandemic.”
