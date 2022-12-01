Drivers are united in their concerns that potential changes being considered by the Agency of Transportation in Smugglers Notch may be ineffective, might be too costly or could just be downright ugly.
At least that’s what the nearly 300 respondents to a survey conducted by the agency and the Lamoille County Planning Commission expressed concerns about.
The survey gauged potential feelings around possible changes to the Notch on both the Cambridge and Stowe sides and was made available from mid-October to mid-November.
Along with the 293 responses to the survey, over 60 outside comments were factored into the final tally.
Though the number of stuck trucks causing hours-long closures of the Notch section of Route 108, which is closed in the winter, has declined in recent years, the agency and its local partners are still looking at making infrastructure improvements to bring down the total number of incidents, ideally, to zero.
Though survey respondents weren’t provided a list of the changes to the Notch that the agency is considering, they were generally aligned in their concerns.
Around 25 percent of the respondents were concerned about the aesthetic impacts. While the agency has already implemented big flashing signs warning truck drivers to turn around in both English and French, there’s otherwise been no attempt to further obstruct the majestic mountain views.
Along with being a highway, the Notch’s beauty, hiking trails and other amenities make it a popular tourist destination and plans to address the problem of haphazard parking at the road’s summit and other issues caused by this popularity will be implemented next year.
Another 25 percent were concerned that anything the agency attempts just won’t work.
While incremental changes, including increased signage, police patrols and attempts to convince GPS companies to put a warning for trucks on their maps have reduced the number of stuck trucks recently, truckers have continued to flaunt the warnings, barrel headlong into the narrow boulder-lined pass and face thousands of dollars in fines.
Around 18 percent expressed concern about the potential cost of any of the proposed alterations to the Notch. Though it’s unclear how much any of the potential solutions might cost, it is true they would be paid for by the taxes that fund the Agency of Transportation.
About 11 percent said they were concerned about public safety issues that could arise, 12 percent said they were concerned about the flow of traffic and accessibility, while only about 7 percent said they had concerns about the natural environment of the area — the Notch runs through a state park of the same name.
Possible solutions
Possible changes the agency is considering could include installation of multiple strategically placed roundabouts, a height-restrictive archway and the construction of a chicane, a set of artificial obstacles that mimics the tight boulder formation at the top but constructed in an area where truckers won’t get stuck, among other possible changes.
Just over a quarter of survey respondents favored a height-limiting or crossbar solution. If implemented, this would provide a direct, unavoidable message regarding what vehicles can and cannot make it through the Notch but wouldn’t disrupt regular traffic flow.
Slightly less — 22 percent — said they favored the implementation of a chicane or small obstacles that would get the point across to trucks before they got too far up the mountain.
About 16 percent said a booth or gate monitoring entrances on either side of the Notch would be effective, and 14 percent said more or better signs could do the trick. Just 10 percent thought higher fines would be effective while 9 percent thought continued outreach to GPS companies would help.
Many offered creative solutions that fell outside of or between multiple survey categories, from increased criminalization of stuck truck drivers to posting large photographs of trucks stuck in the Notch on the roads leading up to it.
“The driver can be charged with disorderly conduct by ‘recklessly causing public inconvenience’ by ‘obstructing vehicular traffic’ 13 VSA 1026(a)(5), and the truck can be seized as evidence of the crime,” one respondent wrote. “After a couple of seizures, the word will spread and attempts to transit the notch will stop.”
“I was thinking perhaps a fake covered bridge with a weight and height limit sign on it,” said another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.