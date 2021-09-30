And the winners are …
Gihon Valley Hall Committee wrapped up its 2021 Hyde Park Road Rally, a recent town-wide scavenger hunt where teams solve riddles and find 12 secret locations around Hyde Park.
Eager to hold on to its 2020 title, Team OT again took first prize. Carol, Marie, Martin, Drew and Hilde solved all 12 riddles and snapped their photos on day one of the rally.
Second place went to Team LERC — Lisa, Elizabeth, Robert and Carolyn. They completed the rally in about three days and squeezed in some goat snuggles along the way.
Third place winner was The J.A.R.S., led by team captain Shayne Spence, who visited two of the town’s former school sites.
Honorable mention went to Stephen Dick and his trusty steed Bob the Saab and to Team OLD, Dennis and Lorinda Smith, who also solved all our clues.
