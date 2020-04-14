An Act 250 prehearing about Morristown’s plans for the Duhamel gravel pit will be held Thursday, April 16, at 4:25 p.m.
Because of the coronavirus crisis, the meeting will be held remotely via conference call, by phone or in an online meeting forum.
For phone, call 802-828-7667 and enter the code 710-886-051. For online info, email Act 250 District Coordinator Josh Donabedian at joshua.donabedian@vermont.gov by Wednesday, April 15.
Under state law, anyone who wants to be an active party in the Act 250 process for the Duhamel lot must request party status “on or before the first prehearing conference.” Anyone who fails to submit a written request for party status or who does not do so while participating in the prehearing conference on Thursday can’t participate or appeal.
Written requests for party status are due by the time the prehearing convenes and can be sent to nrb.act250@vermont.gov.
The prehearing conference will establish issues or major areas of concern for the project.
The town wants to update its Act 250 permit for the lot so it can expand the existing gravel pit there. The property is also popular recreation hotspot for all sorts of outdoor activity — mountain biking, hiking, fishing and hunting. In recent years, a disc golf course was proposed there.
This week’s conference will result in a report laying out what groups or individuals have been granted preliminary party status, how information or evidence will be filed, and when further hearings will be held.
Donabedian will be available Thursday starting at 2 p.m. to help people connect to the hearing; call 802-879-5657.
Morristown’s application for the project is at anrweb.vt.gov/anr/vtanr/Act250.aspx. Once at that page, enter the code 5L1136-6 in the project number box to find the Morristown documents.
The prehearing call is part of a special meeting of the Morristown Select Board. To participate in the select board meeting, dial 1-571-317-3122 and punch in access code 513-773-957.