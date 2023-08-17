Following the resolution of a legal standoff between the new Hyde Park homeless shelter and a neighbor, the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont said it was actively investigating its legal ramifications.
The shelter is being converted from the former Forest Hill Residential Care Home.
Both Costa and the partner organizations in the project — Lamoille Housing Partnership and Lamoille Community House — expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the negotiations, which restrict resident’s movement around the area and mandated a forum for community input.
Costa, who grew up in the Lamoille County area, claimed he represented a contingent of Hyde Park residents with “valid fears” regarding residents’ transportation to the shelter and other support services, and foot traffic in the area.
Following the publication of an article outlining the details of the resolution in the News & Citizen, a representative of the ACLU of Vermont said the zoning appeal was “resolved” in a way that would “restrict the free movement of unhoused people” and that they were “actively investigating the civil liberties and legal ramifications of this situation.”
“In a state that prides itself on its compassion and mutual support, everyone should have a safe and secure place to live, and our communities should extend humane and compassionate support to people experiencing homelessness,” the group said.
In June, the ACLU sent an open letter to municipalities detailing the rights of homeless people regarding sheltering on public land, accessing public spaces and resisting the criminalization of poverty.
In a joint response, Lamoille Housing Partnership and Lamoille Community House defended the shelter regulations implemented as a result of their negotiation with Costa.
“Our attorneys, former participating ACLU attorneys, are very satisfied with the resolution that was reached in order to effectively create the best and only care home for unhoused people in Lamoille County,” the statement said. “Not only do Lamoille Housing Partnership and Lamoille Community House respect the constitutional rights of unhoused people, these organizations work tirelessly to provide for unhoused and vulnerable people’s needs.”
